Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack against Ukraine on Sunday morning, which persisted intermittently over multiple hours.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said energy generation and transmission facilities were targeted.

Russia launched the first wave of drones, consisting of two dozen Shahed units, shortly after midnight, More followed throughout Sunday morning, and the initial waves were believed to have reached the capital Kyiv at around 3 a.m.

The first missile launches were detected at around 5 a.m., and as of 7:25 a.m., explosions were reported in Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. Russia used various missiles in the attack, including the seaborne Kablir cruise missiles and air-launched Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

The total number of drones and missiles launched remains unclear at present.

Poland also scrambled jets to safeguard its airspace in response to the attack.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at 6:45 a.m. that two were injured in the city’s Pecherskyi district when drone debris struck a five-story residential building. He later added that drone debris also fell in the city’s Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts – as well as missile debris in the Holosiivskyi district – without causing any damages or injuries.

Kyiv Post journalists in Kyiv confirmed that multiple waves of explosions could be heard between 3 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., part of which was believed to be local air defense.

At the time of publication, threats of drones and missiles remained in the Kyiv region, according to local monitor groups on Telegram.