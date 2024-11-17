Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack against Ukraine on Sunday morning, which persisted intermittently over multiple hours. 

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said energy generation and transmission facilities were targeted. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russia launched the first wave of drones, consisting of two dozen Shahed units, shortly after midnight, More followed throughout Sunday morning, and the initial waves were believed to have reached the capital Kyiv at around 3 a.m.

The first missile launches were detected at around 5 a.m., and as of 7:25 a.m., explosions were reported in Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. Russia used various missiles in the attack, including the seaborne Kablir cruise missiles and air-launched Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. 

Advertisement

The total number of drones and missiles launched remains unclear at present. 

Poland also scrambled jets to safeguard its airspace in response to the attack. 

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at 6:45 a.m. that two were injured in the city’s Pecherskyi district when drone debris struck a five-story residential building. He later added that drone debris also fell in the city’s Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts – as well as missile debris in the Holosiivskyi district – without causing any damages or injuries. 

Kyiv Post journalists in Kyiv confirmed that multiple waves of explosions could be heard between 3 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., part of which was believed to be local air defense

Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Grid Yet Again – The Implications
Other Topics of Interest

Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Grid Yet Again – The Implications

With winter already approaching, the latest attack renewed discussions about a potentially unforgiving winter for Ukrainians and what the future might hold under the upcoming US administration.

At the time of publication, threats of drones and missiles remained in the Kyiv region, according to local monitor groups on Telegram.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
Read Next
Appeal to UNESCO About Saving Odesa’s Cultural Heritage Sparks Controversy Odesa
OPINION: Appeal to UNESCO About Saving Odesa’s Cultural Heritage Sparks Controversy
By Anastasia Piliavsky
1h ago
[VIDEO] Russian Kalibr Missiles Pierce Through the Sky Over Odesa as Dawn Breaks Drones
[VIDEO] Russian Kalibr Missiles Pierce Through the Sky Over Odesa as Dawn Breaks
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Grid Yet Again – The Implications Top News
Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Grid Yet Again – The Implications
By AFP
3h ago
Should Ukraine Become a Nuclear Power? Nuclear weapons
Should Ukraine Become a Nuclear Power?
By Eurotopics
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Poland Scrambles Jets During Russia’s Missile Attack on Ukraine
Next » ‘Significant Damage’ to Thermal Power Plants in Latest Attack – Ukraine’s Energy Operator