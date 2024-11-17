Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

The video, shared by a local journalist , was posted at around 11 a.m. It was presumably taken in the Odesa region on Sunday morning, when Russia launched a total of 120 missiles from multiple directions, including the Black Sea near Odesa, against Ukraine.

Five of what appear to be Russia’s Kablir ship-launched cruise missiles could be seen piercing through the sky, one after another, in a video circulating on social media.

The first two missiles could be seen whistling overhead from what appears to be a Ukrainian village, followed by a few more in the distance as dawn breaks.

It is unclear which direction the missiles were heading.

The Kalibr is a Russian sea-launched strategic cruise missile with a maximum range of 2,600 kilometers (1,616 miles), which covers all of Ukraine.

On Sunday morning, Russia launched a massive attack that targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities, which persisted intermittently over multiple hours with explosions heard in multiple cities.

The attack killed two and injured a 17-year-old boy in Odesa, according to a local official, with more injuries recorded in multiple cities across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones throughout the night, where Ukrainian forces downed a combined number of more than 140.

The attack marked Russia’s 10th massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities this year, with the last one on Aug. 26 having disconnected multiple nuclear power plants from the grid.