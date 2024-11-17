Five of what appear to be Russia’s Kablir ship-launched cruise missiles could be seen piercing through the sky, one after another, in a video circulating on social media. 

The video, shared by a local journalist, was posted at around 11 a.m. It was presumably taken in the Odesa region on Sunday morning, when Russia launched a total of 120 missiles from multiple directions, including the Black Sea near Odesa, against Ukraine. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The first two missiles could be seen whistling overhead from what appears to be a Ukrainian village, followed by a few more in the distance as dawn breaks. 

It is unclear which direction the missiles were heading. 

The Kalibr is a Russian sea-launched strategic cruise missile with a maximum range of 2,600 kilometers (1,616 miles), which covers all of Ukraine.

Advertisement

On Sunday morning, Russia launched a massive attack that targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities, which persisted intermittently over multiple hours with explosions heard in multiple cities. 

The attack killed two and injured a 17-year-old boy in Odesa, according to a local official, with more injuries recorded in multiple cities across Ukraine.  

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones throughout the night, where Ukrainian forces downed a combined number of more than 140. 

The attack marked Russia’s 10th massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities this year, with the last one on Aug. 26 having disconnected multiple nuclear power plants from the grid.

Should Ukraine Become a Nuclear Power?
Other Topics of Interest

Should Ukraine Become a Nuclear Power?

After the collapse of the USSR, Ukraine agreed to the withdrawal of Soviet nuclear weapons when it signed the Budapest Memorandum. In return, it received security guarantees that now prove worthless.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Appeal to UNESCO About Saving Odesa’s Cultural Heritage Sparks Controversy Odesa
OPINION: Appeal to UNESCO About Saving Odesa’s Cultural Heritage Sparks Controversy
By Anastasia Piliavsky
6h ago
Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Grid Yet Again – The Implications Top News
Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Grid Yet Again – The Implications
By AFP
8h ago
Should Ukraine Become a Nuclear Power? Nuclear weapons
Should Ukraine Become a Nuclear Power?
By Eurotopics
8h ago
Russia Launches 120 Missiles, 90 Drones in Sunday Attack on Ukraine – Zelensky Drones
Russia Launches 120 Missiles, 90 Drones in Sunday Attack on Ukraine – Zelensky
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Grid Yet Again – The Implications
Next » World Briefing: November 17, 2024