Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones against Ukraine on Sunday, where Ukrainian troops downed more than 140 of them, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a statement at around 10 a.m., Zelensky also thanked various forces for countering the attack – including pilots of the F-16 fighters that Ukraine received from its Western partners this year.

Zelensky said Russia used various types of missiles against Ukraine’s energy facilities.

“A massive combined strike on all regions of Ukraine. During that night and morning, Russian terrorists used drones of various types, in particular ‘Shaheds.’ Cruise, ballistic and aeroballistic missiles: ‘Zirkons,’ ‘Iskanders,’ ‘Kinzhals.’ In total, about 120 missiles and 90 drones. Our air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets,” Zelensky said in his statement.

He added that debris from the drones and missiles has caused damages and casualties in various cities.

“The enemy’s target was our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, as a result of a drone attack, two people were killed and six others were injured, including two children,” Zelensky said, adding that energy workers are working to restore power to the country.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said energy generation and transmission facilities were targeted in the attack and added that urgent shutdowns were introduced, leading to blackouts across the country.

Thermal power plants were also damaged in the attack, according to DTEK, one of Ukraine’s energy providers, though it did not specify the location nor severity of the damage dealt to its facilities.

As per an earlier report, Russia launched a massive attack using dozens of drones and missiles against Ukraine on Sunday morning, which persisted intermittently over multiple hours with explosions heard in multiple cities.