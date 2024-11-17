Western media, quoting unidentified but reliable US sources, reported Sunday evening that there has been a major shift in the Biden administration’s policy on allowing Ukraine to strike into Russian territory with US-made long-range missiles.

The change is reportedly in response to North Korea deploying troops to help Moscow’s war effort.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The change could potentially affect other Western long-range weapons as well, such as the British Storm Shadow cruise missiles whose usage requires Wahshington’s authorization as they utilize elements of US technology covered by Washington’s International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

The news comes after a massive new Russian missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure that has already been condemned today by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Advertisement

"With the entry into the war of North Korea troops and (Sunday's) massive attack of Russian missiles, President Biden responded in a language that (Russian President) V.Putin understands," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski posted on X.