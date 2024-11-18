US President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, sources told Reuters.

The move follows months of pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to allow Ukraine’s military to use US weapons to hit military targets inside Russia.

The announcement also comes two months before President-elect Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The change comes largely in response to Russia’s deployment of North Korean ground troops to supplement its forces, a development that has caused alarm in Washington and Kyiv, a US official and a source familiar with the decision said.

The change could potentially affect other Western long-range weapons as well, such as the British Storm Shadow and French SCALP cruise missiles whose usage requires Washington’s authorization as they utilize elements of US technology covered by Washington’s International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

The news comes after a massive new Russian missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure that has already been condemned today by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelensky said Moscow launched 120 missiles and almost 100 drones, targeting Kyiv as well as southern, central, and far-western corners of the country.

The attack, which officials said was one of Russia’s largest, came as Moscow’s full-scale invasion nears its 1,000th day.

In his nightly address, Zelensky said that the missiles would “speak for themselves.”

“Today, many in the media are saying that we have received permission to take appropriate actions,” he said. “But strikes are not made with words. Such things are not announced.”

There was no immediate response from the Kremlin, which has warned that it would see a move to loosen the limits on Ukraine’s use of US weapons as a major escalation. Moscow has repeatedly put red lines in place for any step taken by allies to help Ukraine, with threats ranging up to using nuclear weapons.

According to sources quoted by Reuters, Ukraine’s first deep strikes are likely to be carried out using ATACMS rockets, which have a range of up to 190 miles (300 km).

Some US officials have noted that the decision could help Ukraine when Russian forces are making gains and possibly put Kyiv in a better negotiating position when and if ceasefire talks happen.

In January President-elect Trump could reverse Biden’s decision when he takes office. Trump has long criticized the scale of US financial and military aid to Ukraine and claimed he would end the war “within 24 hours,” without explaining how.

Some congressional Republicans had urged Biden to loosen the rules on how Ukraine can use American weapons.

Since Trump’s Nov. 5 win over Vice President Harris, senior Biden administration officials have repeatedly said they would use the remaining time to ensure Ukraine can fight effectively next year or negotiate peace with Russia from a “position of strength.”