The Kremlin accused US President Joe Biden on Monday of escalating the war in Ukraine, promising to respond to his decision to allow Kyiv to use long-range missiles supplied by Washington to strike targets inside Russia.

Biden, who in January hands over the White House to Donald Trump, a skeptic of US support for Ukraine, urged a gathering of world leaders – attended by Russia's foreign minister – to follow the US lead in backing Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2024. SAUL LOEB / AFP

The missile dispute raged as Moscow unleashed a second missile attack in two days on the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, killing 10 people and wounding more than 40.

Kyiv has long sought authorization to use US Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, to hit military installations inside Russia as its troops face some of the most intense pressure since Russia launched its offensive in 2022.

Ukraine says strikes in Russia will help it prevent aerial bombardments that have leveled entire districts of towns near the front line and decimated energy facilities across the country.

“It's obvious that the outgoing administration in Washington intends... to continue fuelling the fire and provoke a further escalation of tensions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaking at the G20 summit in Brazil, Biden urged other leaders to support Ukraine's “sovereignty.”

“The United States strongly supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Everyone around this table in my view should as well,” Biden told the meeting.

A US official told AFP the major policy shift was in response to Russia's deployment of thousands of North Korean troops to aid its war effort.

'Direct US involvement'

Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had clearly expressed Moscow's position in September when he declared that using the missiles would put NATO “at war" with Russia.

Putin said then that if Ukraine attacked Russia with long-range missiles, Moscow would “take the appropriate decisions” – a point the foreign ministry echoed on Monday.

“Kyiv's use of long-range missiles to attack our territory would represent the direct involvement of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia,” the ministry said in a statement, vowing an “appropriate and palpable” response.

Washington's decision comes amid growing concerns over reports North Korea has deployed upwards of 10,000 troops to Russia to be sent into combat against Ukraine.

US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said Washington had been clear it would formulate a response to the Kremlin's decision to deploy “a foreign country's forces” in Russia.