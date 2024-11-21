US President Joe Biden’s administration said it planned to forgive about $4.65 billion in debt from Ukraine, representing about half of the loans extended to Kyiv in April, 2024.

Technically, Congress has the opportunity to reject that measure, but at a US State Department briefing on Wednesday, spokesman Matthew Miller said he does no expect the legislature to do so.

“We have taken the step that was outlined in the law to cancel those loans, provide that economic assistance to Ukraine, and now Congress is welcome to take it up if they wish,” Miller told reporters.

The loan was part of appropriations for Kyiv amounting to approximately $61 billion. Of this package, about $10 billion was allocated to Kyiv as a loan rather than a grant. The legislation stipulated that, effective Nov.15 2024, a week after the presidential elections, the president may forgive up to half of that loan. The rest can also be forgiven if the president at that time should decide to do so.

US Embassy in Kyiv to open its doors again after security measures

Meanwhile, Miller said that the US plans to re-open its embassy in Kyiv on Thursday, Nov. 21, after having closed it a day prior due to security concerns resulting from reports of a Russian aerial strike on the Ukrainian capital.

He noted that the State Department closed the embassy due to a threat described only as “something we are following closely” and that the State Department “takes the safety of its personnel extremely seriously,” and that “Ukraine has been subjected to extremely large-scale air strikes in recent days.”