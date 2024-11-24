Accidental Ukrainians is a firsthand account of the buildup to and the subsequent full-scale invasion by Russia through the lens of a married couple living in Kyiv. The first of a four-book series that the couple has signed up for with a publisher, details not only the events that transpired but their own impressions of the period in which they took place.

While the book is very human and conversational at times, it also gives deeper insight into Ukraine from those who have made it their home. It also captures the infectious resilience and humor of the Ukrainian people while also being blunt as to the challenges faced.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The is divided between several writers: A Ukrainian who has been working with the military since 2014 writes the forward which gives his take on the authors. In the first 11 chapters the wife, Natasha, explains their reasons for coming to Ukraine in the first place and the impact on their lives during the first days of the invasion.

Advertisement

The husband, John, first takes you on the short journey between the buildup to the invasion and its actual start. The epilogue, written by a US combat veteran who lives in Odesa with his Ukrainian wife, stepson and daughter gives an inspiring take on events.

John’s writing continues as the couple’s attitude is shaped by events with them becoming “accidental Ukrainians,” as circumstances unexpectedly caused them to become patriots in their adopted land. The descriptions by John are graphically vivid and well-reasoned, explaining why the Ukraine war is truly a fight for freedom, drawing parallels to the American historical experience. This includes them observing holidays as the war is taking place to include Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Faith plays a role in the couple’s life and their adherence to Orthodoxy is well expressed.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine’s Lost 40% of Kursk Region Gains Official Says The official said that Ukraine will hold Kursk territory for as long as “militarily appropriate.”

Through the book, tribute is paid to the many Ukrainians whom the authors have met along their way, with Natasha coming to know and embrace her Ukrainian roots and John coming to appreciate Ukraine’s culture and people in a new light.

Advertisement

The emotion of deciding to leave Ukraine, in October 2022, when the power grid was nearly destroyed, is well captured, and again offers another parallel to the feeling of being aligned with the Ukrainian people, as they then faced their own daunting exodus from Ukraine like millions of other Ukrainians who have been forced to flee due to Russia’s war of aggression.

Accidental Ukrainians Part One: The Battle of Kyiv and Beyond, by John G Sennett and Natasha Sennett, was recently published in e-book format by Helion & Company, Ltd (United Kingdom).