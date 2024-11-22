The Atesh partisan movement destroyed a Russian army unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) unit in the Donetsk region, having selected the date to mark the Day of Dignity and Freedom, celebrated in Ukraine on Thursday, Nov. 21. As a result of the special operation, two Russian servicemen were killed and three others wounded.

According to the partisans, six months ago, an Atesh agent infiltrated the Russian army by signing a contract and joining its drone operator training center. After completing the training, he was assigned to a brigade and deployed to the combat unit in the Donetsk region.

During this time, he acted as “our man” inside the system, providing crucial information about the locations of headquarters, ammunition depots, and other valuable data, the Atesh press service reported.

Their agent recently learned of enemy's plans for an offensive in the Toretsk direction and revealed the coordinates of a site where strike drone operators were stationed.“The location of the attack UAV operators was identified, and a strike was carried out,” the statement read.

The partisan movement thanked its agents and the Ukrainian Defense Forces for their bravery in the fight for shared freedom, adding that “most of those visible are already dead.”

“Anyone located in the occupied Ukrainian territories or in Russia can become an Atesh agent,” the statement concluded.

Earlier this week Kyiv Post reported that the command post of the Sever military grouping in the city of Gubkin, in the Belgorod region, Russia was successfully struck, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate (HUR).

Residents of Gubkin observed thick black smoke, noted strong smells, and heard loud explosions.

Videos circulating online showed dense black smoke, likely caused by the strike. However, HUR did not specify the exact timing of the attack and also did not disclose details about the method used for the strike or its potential consequences.

Nonetheless, they concluded its message with the now customary: “For every crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be an appropriate and just retribution.”