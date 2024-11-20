In the city of Gubkin, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, the command post of the Sever military grouping was successfully struck, Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) reported on Wednesday, Nov 20. Residents of Gubkin observed thick black smoke, noted its odor, and heard loud explosions.

Videos circulating online show dense black smoke, likely after the strike. However, HUR did not specify the exact timing of the attack. The intelligence service also did not disclose details about the method of the strike or its potential consequences.

Nonetheless, military intelligence concluded its message with the now customary: “For every crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be an appropriate and just retribution.”