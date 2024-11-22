NATO and Ukraine will hold talks next week in Brussels over Russia's firing of an experimental hypersonic intermediate-range missile, diplomats said on Friday.

Ambassadors from countries in the NATO-Ukraine Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss the strike on the city of Dnipro, officials told AFP.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow had hit Ukraine using a new-generation intermediate-range missile -- which he hinted was capable of unleashing a nuclear payload.

A spokeswoman for NATO said: "Deploying this capability will neither change the course of the conflict nor deter NATO allies from supporting Ukraine."

Putin said in an address to the nation the missile strike was in response to Ukraine firing long-range weapons supplied by the United States and Britain into Russia.

Advertisement

The Kremlin leader also warned that Moscow felt "entitled" to hit military facilities in countries that allow Ukraine to use their weapons against Russia.

Ukraine recently fired US- and UK-supplied longer-range missiles at Russian territory for the first time, ramping up already sky-high tensions over the conflict, which is nearly in its third year.

Leading NATO power the United States accused Russia of "escalating at every turn" in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow informed Washington, via an automatic nuclear de-escalation hotline, that it was launching the hypersonic missile half an hour before it was fired.

Euromaidan Revolution: How It Happened. The Story of a Participant
Other Topics of Interest

Euromaidan Revolution: How It Happened. The Story of a Participant

Kyiv Post exclusive interview with one of the Maidan’s defenders
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Gets 230,000 Hits in First Two Days Ukraine
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Gets 230,000 Hits in First Two Days
By Olena Hrazhdan
36m ago
Sweden to Fund Production of Long-Range Weapons for Ukraine Sweden
Sweden to Fund Production of Long-Range Weapons for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
47m ago
Euromaidan Revolution: How It Happened. The Story of a Participant Kyiv
Euromaidan Revolution: How It Happened. The Story of a Participant
By Sergii Kostezh
2h ago
Moscow Claims AFU’s Best Troops ‘Ground Down’, Kyiv’s 2025 War Plans ‘Derailed’ War in Ukraine
Moscow Claims AFU’s Best Troops ‘Ground Down’, Kyiv’s 2025 War Plans ‘Derailed’
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia Gave N. Korea Oil, Anti-Air Missiles in Exchange for Troops: Officials
Next » Undercover Agent Helps Ukrainian Partisans to Destroy Russian UAV Unit