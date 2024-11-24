Russia is “exceptionally aggressive and reckless in the cyber realm” and “no one should underestimate” the threat to NATO, a senior UK minister will warn in a speech Monday.

Pat McFadden, whose portfolio includes national security, will tell a NATO cyber security conference in London that Moscow “won’t think twice about targeting British businesses,” according to excerpts of his address released Sunday by his ministry.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He will also note that “unofficial hacktivists” given “impunity” by the Kremlin are committing “increasingly frequent, and in some cases, increasingly sophisticated” attacks around the world.

That includes the recent targeting of South Korea “in response to its monitoring of the deployment of North Korean troops” to Russia, McFadden will claim.

Advertisement

The accusations come as tensions between Russia and the West have escalated dramatically, with the arrival of North Korean troops in support of Russia and Russian leader Vladimir Putin saying last week that the war in Ukraine had the characteristics of a “global” conflict.

The growing frictions have sparked fresh unease in London and other Western capitals that Putin may step up cyber attacks and other non-military measures.

“Given the scale of that hostility, my message to members today is clear: no one should underestimate the Russian cyber threat to NATO,” McFadden will say, noting “the threat is real.”

Other Topics of Interest Russia Gave N. Korea Oil, Anti-Air Missiles in Exchange for Troops: Officials The United States and South Korea have accused North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, with experts saying Kim Jong Un was eager to gain advanced technology.

“In the last year, both the Russian military and its unofficial army of cyber criminals and hacktivists have not just stepped up their attacks, but widened their targets to a number of NATO members and partners.”

‘Watching’

McFadden will warn that Russia has previously targeted the UK’s “media, our telecoms, our political and democratic institutions and our energy infrastructure.”

He is set to claim that “Russian state-aligned groups” have taken responsibility for “at least nine separate cyberattacks of varying severity against NATO states.”

Advertisement

They include “unprovoked attacks against our critical national infrastructure.”

“These groups are unpredictable, they act with disregard for the potential geopolitical consequences, and with just one miscalculation could wreak havoc on our networks,” he will say.

The UK minister will “call out” a Russian military unit – dubbed Unit 29155 – that allegedly carried out cyber attacks in the UK and Europe, according to the Cabinet Office.

Highlighting Russia’s use of cyber attacks over the course of its nearly three-year war on Ukraine, he will note that the tactics “can turn the lights off for millions of people.”

“It can shut down the power grids. This is the hidden war Russia is waging with Ukraine,” McFadden will say.

But he will insist that Britain and Western allies are “countering their attacks both publicly and behind the scenes.”

“Be in no doubt: the United Kingdom and others in this room are watching Russia. We know exactly what they are doing,” McFadden will say.