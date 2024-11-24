The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that they struck an advanced air-defense system in the Kursk region in a Saturday-Sunday overnight attack on Nov. 23-24.

According to a statement by the AFU General Staff, an S-400, or “Triumf” radar station was struck.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the strike.

The AFU said that the S-400 had been used by the 1490th anti-aircraft missile regiment – part of the Russian Federation’s 6th Army – and had been operating in ground-to-ground mode, meaning that the Russians had been using it to strike land targets.

“Civilian objects and residents of settlements in the frontline regions of Ukraine are the most common targets of the Russian invaders,” the General Staff stated.

The S-400 surface-to-air missile system is considered roughly equivalent to the American-made Patriot air-defense system, with each S-400 battery costing in the area of $200 million.

“Units of the Missile Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, launched a group strike,” the AFU statements reads.

Although Ukraine regularly conducts strikes on military targets in Russia, since the August Kursk counter-invasion, Russia’s Kursk region has been a particularly active area – as Ukraine has sought to take the battlefield of Russia’s war on Ukraine back to Russia.