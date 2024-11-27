The press service of the King Danylo 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported this on Telegram, posting a corresponding video .

Fighters from the King Danylo 24th Brigade In Ukraine’s Donetsk region repelled an attempt by the Russian army to storm their positions in Chasiv Yar, destroying seven amphibious combat vehicles.

Ukrainian forces fighting in the East repelled an attempted advance while Russian troops increased their use of glide bombs outside Kharkiv over the last week.

“The invaders sought to take advantage of adverse weather conditions, but when trying to cross the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, our mines offered them a ‘nice’ welcome. Then the enemy group was finished off by drones and artillery,” the military informed.

The brigade clarified that this time they destroyed a BMD-4, one of the most modern samples available to the Russian armed forces, normally used by elite airborne assault troops. Each unit is estimated at $11 million.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards operating in the Volchansk axis hit the Russian positions, employing artillery and destroying an ammunition depot.

Russain Forces Use Glide Bombs in Vovchansk

The Russian forces have intensified the use of glide bombs and multiple-launch rocket systems on the Vovchansk front in an effort to destroy the Ukrainian fortifications.

This was reported during a television broadcast by the spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group, Yevhen Romanov, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Combat operations are ongoing constantly in the Vovchansk direction and in Vovchansk itself. The enemy is attempting to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. Their tactics remain unchanged, except they have recently begun using glide bombs and flamethrower rocket systems more frequently, aiming to destroy the fortifications held by our defenders,” Romanov stated.

According to Romanov, the Russian forces are unable to advance with large columns or heavy armored vehicles because all areas are pre-sighted by the Ukrainian forces.

“There are fire assets on standby, aerial reconnaissance with drones is constantly conducted, and strike drones patrol the skies. The enemy cannot advance in any other way than in small groups,” the spokesperson explained.

Romanov also noted that weather conditions are impacting the course of combat operations in northern Kharkiv region. Rain, fog, and strong winds have made the use of strike and reconnaissance drones either impossible or significantly less effective.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kharkiv front saw four combat engagements near Vovchansk on November 26.