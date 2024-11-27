NATO Reaffirms Support for Ukraine After Russia Tests New Missile

NATO allies strongly reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine at talks in Brussels on Tuesday, following Russia's missile test that targeted Dnipro last week. The strike carried out with the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile marked a sharp escalation in the conflict, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming it was a response to Ukraine’s use of US and British-supplied weapons.

Despite Russia's increasing provocations, NATO members made it clear they would continue to stand by Kyiv as it defends itself against Moscow's aggression.

“The attack, which targeted Dnipro, is seen as another attempt by Russia to terrorize the civilian population in Ukraine and intimidate those who support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's illegal and unprovoked aggression,” NATO said in a statement following the meeting.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte went even further after Russia attacked Ukraine with a record 188 drones on Tuesday, saying the alliance should deliver more support for Ukraine than current levels.

He said the alliance should “go further to change the trajectory of the conflict,” adding that NATO's support was critical for upholding Ukraine's defense. Russia gets “North Korean weapons and troops, Iranian drones, and Chinese dual-use goods for its defense industry," he noted, per the German outlet DW.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the missile strike as “the latest bout of Russian madness” and once again called for enhanced air defense systems to meet the evolving threat. NATO officials acknowledged that Ukraine had identified specific air-defense needs and suggested that new announcements regarding support could come as soon as the upcoming NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels next week.

The high-stakes talks come amid broader concerns over the future of Western military support for Ukraine, particularly as the US faces uncertainty following the re-election of Donald Trump, a vocal critic of continued US assistance to Kyiv. Trump has suggested he would push for a quick diplomatic resolution to the conflict, casting doubt on the long-term commitment of the United States to the Ukrainian cause.

Meanwhile, Moscow issued fresh threats of “retaliatory actions” in response to recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil, reportedly using US-supplied ATACMS missiles. The Kremlin acknowledged that these attacks had inflicted damage on Russian military hardware and left several personnel wounded in the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, Russia’s recent missile test, launched last Thursday, further raised tensions. Putin stated that the missile attack on Dnipro was retaliation for Ukraine’s strikes against Russian targets using Western weapons. He also warned that Moscow felt “entitled” to target military facilities in countries that allow Ukraine to use its weapons against Russia.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces are facing mounting pressure in the east, with Russian troops making incremental advances despite Ukraine's best efforts to push back. NATO's ongoing support remains crucial as Ukraine navigates the escalating military and diplomatic challenges.

UK Diplomat Expelled from Russia Over Spy Allegations, London Denies Claims

Russia said it has expelled a British diplomat and accused him of espionage – but the United Kingdom has called the claims “baseless.”

Russia’s intelligence service, the FSB, claimed that the diplomat was serving as a replacement for one of six British officials expelled in August. The diplomat was also expelled on charges of espionage. The FSB claims the diplomat provided false documentation and engaged in activities that compromised Russian security, according to The Independent.

Officials in London denied the charges in comments on Tuesday. “To be clear, we refute these allegations,” a Downing Street spokesperson said, according to BBC. “This is not the first time that Putin's government has made malicious, baseless accusations against our staff.”

Expulsions of diplomats from Russia or the West have become increasingly more common since the full-scale invasion began. “The UK government is unapologetic about protecting our national interests and will now respond in due course, and our embassy in Moscow will continue its important work in Russia to support UK interests,” the spokesman said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that the British ambassador was summoned to the ministry in response to the expulsion. Still, the British government has yet to issue an official comment on the incident.

The expulsion comes as part of an ongoing diplomatic standoff, with Russia and the UK locked in a bitter exchange over espionage accusations. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has not provided any immediate statement on the matter.

In a separate development, Moscow has fiercely rejected claims that Ukraine could potentially receive nuclear weapons from the West. The controversy stemmed from a report in The New York Times suggesting that some unnamed Western officials had raised the possibility of providing Kyiv with nuclear arms, a move that would have serious consequences for global security.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denounced those making the claims as lacking any “shred of responsibility,” warning that those circulating such ideas lacked accountability. Peskov also urged Western leaders to listen closely to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose rhetoric on the issue has become increasingly pointed as the conflict continues to intensify.