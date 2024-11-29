After Russian air strikes hammered Ukraine’s power grid with almost 200 missiles on Thursday, leaving millions without power, US President Joe Biden called for increased support for Kyiv, underscoring the “urgency” of the situation before his successor Donald Trump takes office in January. “This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression,” Biden said. “On this day, my message to the Ukrainian people is clear: the United States stands with you,” he added. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin has promised increased strikes after the US has given Kyiv the green light to use its long-range missiles well within the invaders’ territory. Advertisement Later on Thursday night, Moscow launched attack drones towards Kyiv, triggering air defense forces around the capital. As of early Friday morning Kyiv time, there had been no deaths reported, but several injuries and many reports of damage to buildings.

❗️Massive Russian attack on Ukraine: What is known so far



▫️ Kyiv: Air defense was active. Debris fell on an enterprise in the Darnytsia district.



▫️ Lviv region: Enemy targeted energy infrastructure, similar to attacks in the Sumy region.



▫️ Rivne region: Over 280,000… pic.twitter.com/EK5vbLD0BD — Mila.Alien 🇺🇦 (@mila__alien) November 29, 2024

“Air defense forces are operating on the right bank of the city. Stay in shelters!” wrote Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitchko. The mayor later specified that drone debris caused the outer cladding of a clinic building in the capital’s Dniprovskyi district to catch fire. Earlier in the day, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported explosions in the city. Other Topics of Interest Keith Kellogg and Trump’s Russia – Ukraine Peace Plan Some important numbers in Kellog’s blueprint to end the war don’t add up, but the real question is, will President Donald Trump even take his advice? Speaking at the CSTO summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, Putin said that Russian military officials are currently selecting targets across Ukraine – including military facilities, industrial sites, and command centers in Kyiv. Putin also discussed Russia’s recent deployment of the “Oreshnik” [Hazel tree] missile system to the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Nov. 21, a weapon he claimed “has no global equivalent.” “We do not rule out the use of Oreshnik against the military, military-industrial or decision-making centers, including in Kyiv,” Putin told a press conference in Astana. Advertisement Moscow’s increasing interest in strengthening relations with Kazakhstan, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe, is related to the evasion of sanctions. “The Kremlin likely intends to deepen economic and transit relations with Kazakhstan, in part, to continue to leverage Kazakhstan as key intermediary to facilitate sanctions evasion schemes,” ISW analysts wrote.