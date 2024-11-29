Russia on Friday sentenced Alexei Gorinov, the first person to be convicted for speaking out against Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine, to another three years in prison in a second trial.

The 63-year-old -- a former Moscow city councillor -- is already serving a seven-year sentence following a conviction in 2022.

He wore a paper badge with a peace sign drawn on it as a court in Vladimir handed him the new sentence on charges of "justifying terrorism" and ordered that he be moved to a stricter facility, video published by independent media showed.

"I am for peace and you like war," Gorinov said after the sentence was announced, according to the Mediazona website.

The second case against him is built on Gorinov allegedly criticising the offensive while in a prison hospital, with his defence saying inmates recorded him doing so.

Gorinov earlier delivered an impassioned speech calling for Moscow to end its almost three-year offensive.

"Let's stop this slaughter that nobody needs -- not us, not the citizens of Ukraine," he said.

Gorinov also asked Ukrainians for forgiveness.

"The guilt that I have is that I, as a citizen of my country, let this war happen and was not able to stop it."

Prosecutors have said that Gorinov, while in a prison hospital last winter, had tried to convince his co-inmates with what they called the "ideology of terrorism."

Gorinov's defence said authorities put notorious prisoners with him in the prison hospital -- a convicted robber and rapist -- who they said recorded their conversations with him.

Several Western ambassadors, including the German and Australian envoys, were at the hearing, according to Russian media.

Fears have risen for Gorinov's health and safety in prion.

His former local council colleague Ilya Yashin, recently freed in a prisoner swap, warned he is being "carried through the same stages as (Alexei) Navalny" -- who died in an Arctic colony in February.

In July 2022, Gorinov was sentenced to seven years in prison under a new censorship law.

He was punished for questioning whether his Moscow district should hold entertainment and a children's drawing competition while "children are dying in Ukraine."

Also on Friday, Russia sentenced four people in the Far-Eastern Amur region to sentences ranging from six to 17 years for trying to set fire to military enlistment offices in the city of Blagoveshchensk.