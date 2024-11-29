Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) sabotaged a Russian SUV full of drones in Russia’s Kursk region, a Kyiv Post source in intelligence reported on Friday, Nov. 29, at noon.

Ukrainian partisans in the city of Rylsk discovered the location of a Russian drone crew, the source said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The crew was spotted loading the SUV with plastic boxes containing drones. The SUV and its UAVs were destroyed in HUR’s drone strike, the intelligence source said.

Kyiv Post is unable to independently verify the information.

Ukraine’s sabotage operations on Russian territory, including those conducted by HUR special forces, are a key component of Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression.

These operations involve various tactics aimed at weakening the enemy’s military infrastructure, morale, and disrupting logistical chains, destroying military targets, and gathering intelligence.

Advertisement

On Monday, HUR drones struck a fuel and energy facility in Russia‘s Kaluga region – over 500 kilometers (311 miles) northeast of Ukraine, Kyiv Post intelligence sources reported.

According to military intelligence sources, around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, a series of explosions and a subsequent fire occurred following kamikaze drone strikes on the facility.

The target of the nighttime attack was the “KalugaNeftProduct” oil depot, which played a role in supporting Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

Other Topics of Interest Ambitious Ukraine Long-Range Strikes Hit Russian Air Defenses, Refinery, Naval Base It’s not just Russia relentlessly attacking. The Ukrainian strike Standard Operating Procedure is to find the Russian air defenses, blow them up, and then send kamikaze drone swarms through the gap.

“Despite the devastating consequences of the attack, videos posted online reveal that local residents reacted to HUR’s operation with enthusiasm and a good sense of humor. Stay tuned for more!” a Kyiv Post intelligence source stated.