A Russian missile strike on a town in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday killed at least four people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

More than a dozen others were wounded, including a child, while a residential building and shop were damaged, according to officials.

"A rescue operation is currently underway in the Dnipro region after the missile strike. As of now, it is known that four people were killed," Zelensky said in his evening address.

Tsarychanka is about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the region's capital Dnipro.

The town had a population of around 7,000 people before the war.

The nearly three-year conflict has seen a sharp escalation in recent days, with Moscow pummelling Ukrainian towns and cities ahead of the winter.

Russia launched more than a hundred drones at Ukraine on Friday, a day after knocking out power to more than a million people with strikes on energy infrastructure.