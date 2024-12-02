As Ukraine grapples with mounting challenges on the frontlines, President Volodymyr Zelensky presses EU leaders for continued aid and NATO membership, while Ukrainian forces call for more weapons to address manpower shortages, and a devastating missile strike on critical infrastructure is now condemned as a war crime by Amnesty International. “We Stand With Ukraine” Zelensky urged NATO to offer Ukraine a formal invitation to join the alliance after meeting with EU leaders in Kyiv over the weekend. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. He emphasized that membership is crucial for his country’s survival in the face of ongoing Russian aggression. “An invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is a necessary thing for our survival,” Zelensky declared during talks with European Union leaders in Kyiv on Sunday, per AFP. Advertisement Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) welcomes the President of the European Council Antonio Costa during a meeting in Kyiv on Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) The Ukrainian president has repeatedly stressed the importance of NATO membership to bolster his country’s security and ensure long-term stability. His remarks come as the armed forces struggle to find the manpower and weapons needed to push back Russian forces as the country faces a winter with much-reduced energy infrastructure. Other Topics of Interest ‘Our Army Lacks the Strength’: Zelensky Advocates for Diplomacy Over Force to Reclaim Land Zelensky said that his country is in a “complicated period” of the war, but “there will be no capitulation from the side of Ukraine.” Zelensky has also made it clear that Ukraine requires additional security guarantees and military assistance from NATO before considering peace talks with Russia. “Only when we have all these items and we are strong, after that, we have to make the very important... agenda of the meeting with one or another of the killers,” he said. His statement underscores the belief that Ukraine needs to be in a position of strength before engaging in any negotiations with Russia. Advertisement Zelensky’s remarks were made during a high-profile meeting with the European Union’s top diplomats on Sunday. Kaja Kallas, the newly appointed EU foreign affairs chief, and Antonio Costa, the president of the European Council, were both in Kyiv for their first official visit in their new roles. The visit by Kallas and Costa highlights the European Union’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its diplomatic and military support for Ukraine. Costa, speaking to media outlets during the visit, reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to Ukraine. “We came to give a clear message that we stand with Ukraine, and we continue to give our full support,” he said.

No Need to Lower Draft Age Ukraine currently has enough manpower with the current pool of men aged 25 and older, according to comments made by military officials on Sunday. The conclusion would mean there is no need to lower the draft age or otherwise significantly alter mobilization, as has recently been suggested. Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Council of Reservists in Ukraine’s Ground Forces, reassured the public that the current pool of eligible recruits is more than adequate to meet the military’s needs. Advertisement “If we have a sufficient volume of weapons and equipment in systemic supplies for Ukraine, I am sure that the discussion of lowering the draft age will not stand as such because modern warfare is, first of all, about a war of tech,” Tymochko explained, per Ukriniform. He emphasized that the focus of modern warfare has shifted toward technology and advanced systems, not solely on the number of troops. Tymochko noted that Ukraine’s military currently accepts men aged 18 to 60 for service, with the official draft age starting at 25. He highlighted that the threshold for conscription had already been reduced from 27 to 25 years. However, Tymochko stressed that the need to lower the draft age further would only arise if the available manpower from the 25 to 60 age range were fully exhausted. Civilians wearing military uniforms take part in a military training organized by Ukrainian soldiers of The Third Separate Assault Brigade in Kyiv, on November 23, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP) Advertisement “If someone speaks of lowering the draft age, we would have to be able to explain that there is no resource in the age category of 25, 55 or 60,” he said. “That is, everyone is either reserved from service at this age or deployed at the front. All students at this age are already at the front – there is absolutely no male resource.” When pressed about whether the military’s manpower reserves were nearly exhausted, Tymochko assured the public, “It’s far from exhausted,” he said. While the representative dismissed the immediate need to lower the draft age, he also emphasized the importance of broader military training for the population, particularly for citizens aged 18 to 25. This demographic will undergo mandatory military training starting January 1, 2025, a measure intended to bolster Ukraine’s overall defense readiness. “As for the training of the population. Basic and professional training of citizens from 18 to 25 is not about mobilization, it is about the general education of the population,” Tymochko said, noting that the training would focus on preparing citizens for potential future service without immediately requiring them to join the military. Local governments, according to Tymochko, will play a key role in organizing and overseeing this training. Civilian officials, including district deputies and city mayors, will be responsible for managing recruitment and training programs. “Let’s not confuse recruits with cadets. Cadets study in educational facilities. As for recruits, they will complete the training course and go home and back to their jobs,” he added. Advertisement Massive Missile Strike Deemed a War Crime Amnesty International has condemned Russia‘s recent missile and drone assault on Ukraine, describing it as a deliberate attack on critical civilian infrastructure and a clear violation of international law.