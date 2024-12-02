Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined his vision for ending the war with Russia in an exclusive interview with Kyodo News on Sunday, emphasizing diplomacy to reclaim occupied territories once Kyiv secures NATO membership.

With Russian forces making gains in eastern Ukraine, he acknowledged the challenges his military faces. “Our army lacks the strength to do that. That is true,” he said, referring to the difficulty of retaking all Russian-occupied areas, including Crimea. “We do have to find diplomatic solutions.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Zelensky said that such steps would only be viable “when we know that we are strong enough” to deter further Russian aggression.

He called for swift NATO membership talks, describing the alliance as essential for Ukraine’s long-term security. He added that Ukraine is in a “complicated period” of the war, with partner support falling short of what is needed.

Advertisement

As outlined by Kyodo News, the Ukrainian president’s remarks signal a potential shift in strategy, suggesting readiness to negotiate the return of some occupied territories once the war ends, provided Ukraine’s security conditions are met. This contrasts with his earlier stance of reclaiming all lost land through force.

On Russia’s reported use of North Korean soldiers, Zelensky told Kyodo News that evidence suggests around 12,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia’s Kursk region near the Ukrainian border.

Other Topics of Interest FT: Ukrainian Army Desertions Double from Past Two Years’ Numbers Military analysts say the rise in desertions is down to Ukraine’s inability to rotate troops and provide adequate rest, leading to exhaustion, mental health struggles, and mounting casualties.

While Kyiv continues to verify casualty numbers, he predicted more North Korean forces would be sent to the front lines, alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to use them “as cannon fodder.”

Zelensky also warned that North Korean soldiers trained in modern warfare, including drone use, could bring critical knowledge back to North Korea, potentially destabilizing the Asian region.

The interview also touched on the future of US support for Ukraine as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. Zelensky said Trump and his team are reviewing Ukraine’s “victory plan,” which aims to strengthen Kyiv’s position for eventual diplomacy.

Advertisement

“There will be no capitulation from the side of Ukraine,” he said, expressing confidence that Trump understands this stance.

Notably, former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg suggested that Ukraine might accept temporary territorial concessions to end the war, provided it receives security guarantees, such as NATO membership or alternative support.

Speaking to Table.Briefings, as reported by European Pravda, Stoltenberg emphasized that a ceasefire line would not mean Ukraine forfeits its territories permanently. However, he acknowledged that reclaiming all occupied areas is unlikely shortly due to battlefield conditions.

Stoltenberg supported President Zelensky's stance against concessions in a ceasefire but stressed the need for realistic approaches to achieving peace.

However, more Ukrainian soldiers deserted in the first 10 months of 2024 than in the previous two years combined, with prosecutors opening 60,000 cases against troops for abandoning their positions - according to a report by the Financial Times (FT).

Advertisement

Military analysts cited in the FT report attribute the rise in desertions to Ukraine’s inability to rotate troops and provide adequate rest, which leads to exhaustion, mental health struggles, and mounting casualties. One officer from the 123 Brigade revealed his unit had no rotations in three years of war.

As outlined in the FT, only 350,000 of the estimated Ukrainian military force of 1 million, serve on active duty. The US and UK have urged Ukraine to lower its conscription age to 18 in an attempt to replenish its forces. A US official warned Ukraine is not mobilizing enough soldiers to match Russia’s growing military.

However, Zelensky recently told Sky News that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) face a greater challenge from a lack of weapons and equipment provided by its allies than from a shortage of personnel.

“Some leaders told me you need younger [conscription age]. I said: what do you want them to do? To die without your weapons?” he stated.

Zelensky revealed that only two and a half of the planned ten brigades have been fully equipped by Kyiv’s Western allies, despite agreements made over a year ago to do so. He attributed the delays to “bureaucracy” and poor decision-making that fails to address urgent needs, stressing that protecting lives must remain the top priority.

Advertisement

In the same interview, Zelensky suggested that a ceasefire might be possible if NATO extends its protection to the territories currently under Kyiv’s control.