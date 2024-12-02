Ukraine needs more weapons and stronger diplomatic backing to reach a “just peace” with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky argued Monday as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kyiv.

Attempting to cast himself as a mediator, Scholz came to Ukraine's capital a few weeks after becoming the first major ally of the war-torn country to speak to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in more than a year.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walk during their meeting at Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, on December 2, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.. Scholz made a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine on Monday to reaffirm Berlin's support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

Advertisement

The German chancellor vowed on Monday to prevent Russia from dictating the terms of peace, seeking to alleviate fears that US President-elect Donald Trump may soon force Ukraine to accept a deal favorable to Moscow.

In a press conference with Scholz, Zelensky said Ukraine's allies “can only ensure peace through strength, the strength of our weapons, our diplomacy, and our cooperation.”

Other Topics of Interest FT: Ukrainian Army Desertions Double from Past Two Years’ Numbers Military analysts say the rise in desertions is down to Ukraine’s inability to rotate troops and provide adequate rest, leading to exhaustion, mental health struggles, and mounting casualties.

“It is fundamental for us that Germany as a leader does not reduce (support) next year, including financial support,” he added, noting the importance of a “just peace.”

Germany is to hold an election in February in which Scholz faces a mounting right-wing challenge.

Scholz's visit comes ahead of the January 20 inauguration of Trump, who has pledged to end the war in hours, raising fears he will try to force Ukraine to accept a deal on Moscow's terms.

Scholz himself spurred controversy and concern in mid-November with his call to Putin.

Advertisement

Zelensky at the time slammed the call, saying it had opened a “Pandora's box” by weakening Putin's international isolation.

In the call, Scholz condemned the war and “urged Russia to show willingness to negotiate with Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace,” the chancellor's office said.

'Impose a Dictated Peace'

In Kyiv, Scholz said Russia must not be allowed to “impose a dictated peace on Ukraine” in any negotiations.

He said that in efforts to reach “a fair, just and lasting peace,” no decisions must be taken without Kyiv and all sides must adhere to the motto of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shake hands during a press conference after a meeting in Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, on December 2, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)

The German chancellor highlighted military aid worth 650 million euros ($680 million) to be delivered by the end of the year – but officials in Berlin later conceded that the aid had been previously announced.

Advertisement

Such aid is vital for Ukraine, facing Russia's better-resourced army across a sprawling 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) frontline.

Russia made its largest territorial gains in a month since March 2022 in November, according to AFP analysis of data from the US Institute for the Study of War.

Kremlin forces advanced over 725 square kilometers (280 square miles), mainly in the east near the city of Pokrovsk – up from 610 square kilometers in October.

The Kremlin said Monday that it had no expectations from Scholz's visit.

“I would not say we have expectations from this visit. Germany is continuing its line of unconditional support to Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin had not passed on a message to Zelensky through Scholz.

Scholz and Zelensky visited wounded soldiers in a hospital in Kyiv, as well as an exhibition of drones, which both sides have deployed in waves of aerial attacks.

‘Wants People to Freeze’

Drone and missile attacks have intensified over Ukraine in the past few weeks.

The latest wave saw Russia attack Ukraine with 110 drones overnight, killing one man in the western town of Ternopil, where strikes last month left thousands without electricity.