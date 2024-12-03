South Korean special forces attempted to enter the National Assembly in Seoul as protests erupted following the imposition of emergency martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

South Korea's National Assembly has voted to block President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of emergency martial law.

As reported by AFP, live TV footage showed helicopters landing on the roof of the parliament building, heightening tensions as opposition leader Lee Jae-myung condemned the martial law as “illegal.”

Lee, who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, appeared on a live stream to rally the public against the government’s actions.

“President Yoon Suk Yeol’s illegal imposition of martial law is invalid,” he said. “Please come to the National Assembly now. I am heading there as well,” Lee urged, calling on citizens to join him in protest.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the National Assembly on Wednesday morning, demanding the repeal of the martial law. Police barricaded the entrance to the parliament using buses, and military vehicles were seen on the streets. Clashes have erupted between security forces and protesters near the parliament.

As per the AFP’s report, in one instance, a man shouted at police officers guarding the gates: “Open the gate, please. Your job is to protect the National Assembly. Why are you standing idly by while MPs are being trampled?”

Martial law, which was declared on Tuesday, prohibits all political activities, including those within the National Assembly, political parties, and political associations. It also allows the government to monitor all media outlets, according to martial law commander Park An-su.

“All political activities, including those of the National Assembly, local councils, political parties, and political associations, as well as assemblies and demonstrations, are strictly prohibited,” he stated. “All media and publications shall be subject to the control of the Martial Law Command.”

Following the declaration, South Korea’s National Assembly was sealed off, and the country’s Yonhap news agency reported the presence of helicopters on the building’s rooftop.

The United States government has expressed concern over the situation, with a White House spokesperson stating that it is “closely monitoring” the developments in its ally, South Korea.

“The Administration is in contact with the ROK government and is monitoring the situation closely,” the National Security Council spokesperson said.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense reportedly has also instructed the army to remain on standby for emergencies, with reservists called to active duty.

Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law on Tuesday, stating the move was necessary to protect the country from “communist forces” amid ongoing parliamentary disputes over a budget bill.

“To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements... I hereby declare emergency martial law,” Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.

He also criticized the opposition, accusing them of paralyzing governance for personal political gain. “With no regard for the livelihoods of the people, the opposition party has paralysed governance solely for the sake of impeachments, special investigations, and shielding their leader from justice,” he added.

The declaration comes as Yoon’s People Power Party continues to clash with the main opposition Democratic Party over next year's budget. Last week, opposition MPs approved a significantly reduced budget plan through a parliamentary committee.

Yoon accused opposition lawmakers of slashing “all key budgets essential to the nation’s core functions, such as combatting drug crimes and maintaining public security... turning the country into a drug haven and a state of public safety chaos.”

Labeling the opposition, which holds a majority in the 300-member parliament, as “anti-state forces intent on overthrowing the regime,” Yoon called his decision “inevitable.”

“I will restore the country to normalcy by getting rid of anti-state forces as soon as possible,” he said.