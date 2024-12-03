A monument glorifying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the late head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, was inaugurated on Tuesday in the capital of the Central African Republic, Bangui.

The bronze statue shows Prigozhin holding a walkie-talkie and wearing a bullet-proof vest, alongside his right-hand man Dmitru Utkin, carrying a Kalashnikov, according to AFP. Both men died in a plane crash on August 23, 2023, two months after their aborted mutiny in Russia.

Wagner Honored in Africa

Unlike other African countries where the Wagner paramilitary has been reconstituted under the name “Africa Corps,” it continues to operate under the Wagner name in CAR. It was invited into the country by President Faustin Archange Touadera in 2018, with its subsidiaries winning contracts to operate gold and diamond mines.

This frame grab taken from a video on the Telegram account of razgruzka_vagnera on August 22, 2023, shows the leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin as he addresses the camera at an undisclosed location.

The statue's inauguration, watched by AFP reporters, was attended by several Central African officials and senior military officers, including the defense minister and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

It “is part of the bilateral relationship between the CAR and the Federal Republic of Russia,” according to the Facebook account of CAR's National Police.CAR is among the poorest countries in the world despite its rich subsoil, and has endured a succession of civil wars, coups and authoritarian regimes since its independence from France in 1960.

Violence has subsided in recent years, but fighting occasionally erupts in remote regions between rebels and the national army, backed by Wagner forces. Prigozhin founded Wagner in 2014, initially working mostly in the Middle East and Africa before being deployed to Ukraine at the start of 2022.

Once close to Putin, relations broke down and Prigozhin ordered his troops to march on Moscow in June 2023. He died along with several officers in a plane accident Western officials have called suspicious, and is buried in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

Kremlin Seeks to Woo Africa

Russia is seeking to woo African countries this weekend at a summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, with President Vladimir Putin promising the continent “total support.”

Facing isolation in the West following its full-scale offensive against Ukraine, Moscow has tried to build new partnerships across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, promoting itself as a bulwark against what it calls Western domination on the international arena.

“Our country will continue to provide total support to our African friends in different sectors,” Putin said in a speech read out by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to other foreign ministers and senior officials.

The Kremlin leader, not attending the conference, said Russia's relations with Africa have been strengthening “more and more” in recent years. The conference is another chance for Russia to promote its vision of a “multipolar world” – a month after it hosted a BRICS summit of major emerging economies.