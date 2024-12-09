Ukrainian engineers have developed a groundbreaking drone that operates via a fiber-optic cable, making it impervious to enemy electronic warfare (EW) and radio reconnaissance systems. According to a Kyiv Post video report this innovation has the potential to revitalize the use of drones on the battlefield where for months jamming and other forms of EW attack were reducing their effectiveness.

“This drone is completely invisible in the radio spectrum. No EW system can locate its launch site or operator,” Anton Mogolivets, the chief engineer of the manufacturing enterprise said. The technology, having passed military tests, is set to be deployed by Ukrainian forces in 2025.

Three months ago, this technology did not exist in Ukraine, but now it’s operational. Equipped with a 20-kilometer (12.5 mile) cable, the drone can fly for 20 minutes at a speed of 60 kph (37.5 mph) carrying a 5.5-kilogram (12-pound) payload. Recent tests enabled flight endurance to be extended to 46 minutes, improving its operational mission potential.

The drone is intended to be used as a first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drone to attack fortified positions, EW and communication sites, and enemy armored vehicles employing advanced defensive systems. The intention is to use it to neutralize obstacles and thereby clear the path for follow-up by traditional FPV drones.

According to Mogolivets, Russia relies on costly Chinese-imported fiber-optic drones, priced at $2,500 per unit with a $1,000 cable. In comparison, the Ukrainian version costs $1,800, offering a two to one economic advantage.

Production of these drones is a complex process, with currently about 40 percent of the components sourced locally in Ukraine while, because there is limited domestic microelectronics manufacturing capability, the rest are imported, primarily from China.