Russia on Wednesday sentenced a man in annexed Crimea to 15 years in prison on treason charges, accusing him of spying for Ukraine, in the latest such imprisonment.

Moscow has regularly handed out heavy sentences to those it accuses of spying for Ukraine amid its nearly three-year offensive, with such cases especially common in the Black Sea peninsula, seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

The Moscow-led local prosecutor's office said a 45-year-old unnamed man had sent the locations of Russian air defence units in the city of Kerch -- on the eastern edge of Crimea -- to Ukrainian intelligence in September of last year.

"The court established that the man offered cooperation to a representative of Ukraine's security service," the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

"He was found guilty of high treason," and sentenced to 15 years, it added.

The RIA Novosti state-run news agency said the man worked on railway tracks before his arrest.

The case, as has become common practise in Russia, was heard behind closed doors.