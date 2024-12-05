Ukrainian troops have regained control of Novy Komar, a village in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, told Kyiv Post.

“The enemy has been expelled from there. The settlement of Novy Komar is under the control of the [Ukrainian] Defense Forces,” Voloshyn said.

In 2016, the village had a population of 479.

According to DeepState analysts, Ukrainian troops drove Russian forces out of Novy Komar on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Fighters from the 48th Separate Assault Battalion named after Noman Chelebidzhikhan (Crimean Tatar: Numan Çelebicihan) reportedly played a pivotal role in the operation.

“The Russian occupiers suffered heavy losses, with many fleeing to the highway. Enemy marines from the 40th Separate Brigade of the Russian Marine Corps were captured,” the battalion wrote on its Facebook page.

The liberation of the village was attributed to the effective actions of the 48th Battalion’s assault infantry, as outlined by DeepState. Analysts noted that the operation also involved a sufficient number of FPV drone crews. These teams, typically consisting of a commander, a drone operator, and a navigator, played a critical role in the success.

The video below showcases the efforts of Ukrainian fighters from the 241st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, demonstrating their use of unmanned aerial vehicles to strike Russian forces.

Separately, Ukrainian forces recently thwarted a Russian attempt to establish and hold a bridgehead on the right (west) bank of the Oskil River near Novomlynsk in the Kharkiv region. According to the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled the assault.

The right bank of the Oskil is under the control of the Defense Forces, and Ukrainian flags now fly over the Novomlynsk settlement, marking its liberation, according to the report.

