More than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been hospitalized due to chemical weapons poisoning caused by substances deployed by Russian forces Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At least three people have died.

Artem Vlasiuk, Chief of the Environmental Safety and Civil Protection Division within the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the tallies during a briefing on Friday, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 2,000 military personnel with varying degrees of poisoning by unknown or identified chemical substances have been admitted to both military and civilian medical facilities across Ukraine. These include irritant agents like CS and CN, used in munitions for riot control,” Vlasiuk said.

He confirmed three fatalities among these cases. “In three instances, medical professionals confirmed deaths due to acute poisoning by unknown chemical agents,” Vlasiuk stated. For security reasons, he did not disclose the names or units of the deceased soldiers.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said last month that CS riot gas had been discovered in shell and soil samples, given to it by Kyiv. The samples were taken from the zone where Ukraine was battling Russian forces.

The Hague-based OPCW's convention bans the use of CS gas and other toxic weapons in war zones. The watchdog did not identify the gas' origin.

“I remain appalled by the scale and frequency of Russia's use of riot control agents as a method of warfare against Ukrainian forces,” said Bonnie Jenkins, US Under-Secretary for Arms Control and International Security.