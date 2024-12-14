President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed preliminary data indicating that Russia has begun deploying a “significant number” of North Korean soldiers in its assaults in the Kursk region.

“The Russians include them in combined units and use them in operations in the Kursk region,” Zelensky stated during his evening address to Ukrainians on Saturday, Dec. 14.

He added that while the deployment of DPRK soldiers has so far only been confirmed in the Kursk region, intelligence suggests they could be used on other front lines as well.

“The losses among this category are already noticeable,” Zelensky added.

’It is not worth exaggerating the presence of DPRK fighters in the Kursk region’

Zelensky’s statement follows a Dec. 14 morning update from Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) on Telegram, reporting that North Korean troops are expected to begin assaulting Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region soon.

According to the HUR, the North Korean command in Russia has been ordered to coordinate with Russian units currently operating in the region, with their direct involvement in assault operations anticipated shortly.

HUR also reported that North Korean soldiers recently received additional food supplies. On Dec. 13, the troops were placed on alert and instructed to prepare for further orders, with some covertly transported to the front lines in civilian trucks disguised as water delivery vehicles.

Andrey Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Defense Council, commented on the HUR’s report, posting on Telegram: “As of now, it is not worth exaggerating the presence of DPRK fighters in the Kursk region.”

He clarified that North Korean soldiers were indeed being prepared for combat alongside Russian forces, but primarily to increase troop numbers. Kovalenko said that rumors of North Korean fighters being unstoppable were exaggerated, stating that they “end, like everyone else.”

More accurate information about their potential role in battles will be shared in the future, he added.

Ukrainian military claims North Korean troops began fighting over a week ago

In response to HUR’s report, some Ukrainian servicemembers claim that North Korean troops began fighting over a week ago. Stanislav Bunyatov, a junior sergeant in the 24th Aidar Assault Battalion, wrote on his Telegram: “About the (North) Koreans. They went into battle more than a week ago, so if it’s already rushed, I’ll say a few words.”

According to Bunyatov, the North Korean soldiers are well-trained, motivated, and “cold-blooded,” with strong knowledge of Soviet-era weaponry. He also mentioned that these troops worry about the well-being of their comrades but lose morale when faced with significant casualties.

He quoted a Russian prisoner: “Koreans who served together for 5-10-15 years are dying in front of each other, what motivation can they have? Probably, not to die from execution, like our convicts’ motivation.”

Bunyatov pointed out that Russian commanders, unaware of the true combat capabilities of DPRK troops, are sending them into so-called meat assaults alongside Russian forces.

He stated, “They (North Koreans) were not and will not be ready for drones, made of bones and flesh. They will die just like our ‘brothers’ (Russians), to all this is added extremely poor coordination, which only worsens their situation.”

At the same time, Bunyatov claims, the Kremlin is focusing its information policy on glorifying its ally, attributing “victories” “for which several hundred Russians died” to the North Korean troops.

“It’s clear why… in the future, this will help the Russians get more free meat for the front,” he concluded.

On Dec. 10, US Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Sabrina Singh stated during a Pentagon briefing that North Korean troops are currently stationed in the Kursk region of Russia, ready to enter combat at any time.

However, she emphasized that the US has not yet observed DPRK soldiers directly participating in combat operations and continues to monitor the situation closely.

In his Dec. 14 address, Zelensky reiterated that Moscow has significantly involved another state in its war against Ukraine.

“It is Putin who is taking steps to extend and prolong this war. He is the one pushing away any possibility of peace. Moreover, he wants to create more problems for the world in Asia. This is why the Russians are training North Korea in modern warfare,” Zelensky stated.

The president criticized Russia for ignoring calls from countries like China, Brazil, and others to de-escalate the war.

“Whenever there is no firm global response, Russia exacerbates the war,” he said.

Zelensky affirmed Ukraine’s determination to defend itself, including against North Korean soldiers now involved in the battles.

At the start of December, reports emerged that 2,000 North Korean soldiers had joined Russian units, serving alongside a Marine Brigade and an Airborne Division in active combat. An additional 9,000 North Korean troops remain in reserve.

Andriy Chernyak, a representative of HUR, told Radio Svoboda that while these forces may not be on the front lines, they still contribute to Russia’s aggression by supporting operations that result in the deaths of Ukrainian soldiers.

According to HUR, the North Korean contingent in Russia is commanded by three generals from DPRK. These troops are confined to closed camps, undergoing training, and hidden from public view, Chernyak added.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that over 11,000 North Korean soldiers are now stationed in Kursk region. The General Staff confirmed that the Russian command has already deployed North Korean troops in battles against Ukrainian forces.

In mid-October, Ukraine and South Korea accused Pyongyang of sending troops to support Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. This deployment likely stemmed from a mutual defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea in June.

In early October, HUR claimed that North Korean troops had been sent to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine. At the time, Kyiv Post reported, citing HUR, that six North Korean officers were killed in a missile strike, and 18 North Korean soldiers allegedly deserted their positions near Ukraine.