More than 20 soldiers were killed as a result of an Oct. 3 missile strike on Russian-occupied territory near Donetsk, including six officers from North Korea, who came to confer with their Russian counterparts, Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources said. Three more North Korean servicemen were wounded.

According to reports from Russian social media, prior to the missile strike, the Russians were demonstrating to North Korean representatives the training of personnel for assault actions and defense.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Last year, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported the arrival of a limited contingent of servicemen from North Korea to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, including units of engineering troops, indicating active cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Advertisement

The Center for National Resistance (CNR) reported in September 2023 that Russia was planning to bring North Korean citizens to the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk for construction work.

Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June of this year, persuaded his counterpart from Pyongyang to open “diplomatic missions in Donetsk and Luhansk.”

The CNR assessed that the North Koreans were invited to ensure the supply of labor in these regions, as the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine has resulted in a labor shortage throughout Russia and the occupied territories.

Russians Rush S-300 Missiles to Crimea, Bracing for Massive Assault on Military Targets, Say Guerrillas
Other Topics of Interest

Russians Rush S-300 Missiles to Crimea, Bracing for Massive Assault on Military Targets, Say Guerrillas

This suggests that the Russian armed forces are preparing to repel a major attack on their military facilities and are bolstering their defenses, according to Atesh partisans.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
Read Next
Jake Broe &amp; Anna From Ukraine: Beating Russia Top News
Jake Broe & Anna From Ukraine: Beating Russia
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
Ukraine is Winning the Battle for Crimea – And More Good News Is Expected Soon War in Ukraine
Ukraine is Winning the Battle for Crimea – And More Good News Is Expected Soon
By Katie Livingstone
13h ago
Russians Rush S-300 Missiles to Crimea, Bracing for Massive Assault on Military Targets, Say Guerrillas Crimea
Russians Rush S-300 Missiles to Crimea, Bracing for Massive Assault on Military Targets, Say Guerrillas
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Torch Another Oil Storage Site Deep in Russia Energy
Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Torch Another Oil Storage Site Deep in Russia
By Stefan Korshak
16h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russians Rush S-300 Missiles to Crimea, Bracing for Massive Assault on Military Targets, Say Guerrillas
Next » Black Clad Arsonist Targets Novosibirsk FSB Office