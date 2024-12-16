In the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) recently conducted a successful special operation, destroying Russian storage depots containing artillery and mortar ammunition among other weaponry, a source from the organization told Kyiv Post.

“Security Service drones unleashed hellish explosions at artillery and mortar depots near the village of Markine in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region,” the well-informed source said.

The depots held thousands of rounds of ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades, and millions of rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

According the SBU source, the special operation initiated a chain of explosions that continued throughout the night. Not only was the ammunition depot destroyed, but so were a neighboring fuel and lubricants storage facility.

Earlier today Kyiv Post reported that Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) claimed that a sabotage attack by its operators caused the destruction of a Russian Su-27 fighter aircraft at the military airfield in the Russian city of Krymsk, Krasnodar Krai, Saturday. It also said that the same group had set fire to and destroyed three Russian locomotives in the same area on the previous night.

Images on Telegram showed a fierce fire engulfing the aircraft, bearing the tail number “Red 16,” which certainly seriously damaged if not totally destroyed the Su-27P (NATO-Flanker) air defense fighter, which the independent Russian news site Astra initially identified as a more modern Su-30, the updated version of the Flanker.