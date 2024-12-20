Six diplomatic missions to Kyiv were damaged on Friday in a Russian missile attack on the centre of the Ukrainian capital, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said.

The ministry said that the Albanian, Argentine, North Macedonian, Palestinian, Portuguese and Montenegrin missions were damaged.

Lisbon has strongly condemned Russian strikes that targeted Ukraine’s capital after it said several diplomatic missions in the same building were damaged, including those of Portugal, Argentina, Albania and Montenegro.

In the absence of the Russian ambassador in Lisbon, the charge d’affaires of the Russian Federation has been summoned to be presented with a formal protest, the Portuguese government said.

“There was a very intense attack by the Russian Federation on the city of Kyiv, and one of the explosions caused relatively light material damage to the diplomatic facilities of several countries, including the chancery of the Portuguese embassy,” Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel told local media.

Among the countries whose diplomatic missions are located “in the same building” that was hit by the explosion, he cited Argentina, Albania and Montenegro. 

“It is absolutely unacceptable for attacks to damage or target diplomatic facilities”, he added. 

“For the time being, this is the position that the Portuguese Republic must take with the Russian Federation. Other steps will be taken at another level a little later,” he added in response to a question about a possible European reaction to the strikes.

