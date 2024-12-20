The heads of states and governments of the European Union have condemned Russian targeted attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and called for increasing the export of electricity to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made in the European Council conclusions on Ukraine, following a meeting in Brussels on Dec. 19, 2024, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The European Council strongly condemns Russia’s intensified and deliberate campaign against Ukraine’s energy and other civilian infrastructure which aims to weaponise the onset of winter. It calls for material support to be increased and its delivery accelerated in order to help Ukraine keep its electricity infrastructure running. In this context, the European Council commends Member States, notably Ukraine’s neighbours, for their exports of electricity to Ukraine and stresses the need to continue increasing these,” the document reads.

Advertisement

Among other things, EU leaders called for further integration of the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova with the Union’s energy network as a matter of priority.

“The European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s repair, recovery and reconstruction, in coordination with international partners,” EU leaders stressed.

Additionally, the European Union will continue to work closely with Ukraine and support the country’s reform efforts on its European path.

Zelensky Urges EU-US Unity at Bloc‘s Last Summit Before Trump
Other Topics of Interest

Zelensky Urges EU-US Unity at Bloc‘s Last Summit Before Trump

Ukraine, US themes - dominate meeting of European leaders.

A reminder that, in October 2024, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) increased the electricity export capacity limit to Ukraine and Moldova by 400 megawatts to 2.1 gigawatts. The new electricity export capacity limit had come into effect since Dec. 1, 2024.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
Read Next
Zelensky Says Trump and EU Must Work Together to Secure Peace Zelensky
Zelensky Says Trump and EU Must Work Together to Secure Peace
By AFP
12h ago
‘It Has Gone on Far Too Long’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 20 War in Ukraine
‘It Has Gone on Far Too Long’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 20
By John Moretti
17h ago
Zelensky Urges EU-US Unity at Bloc‘s Last Summit Before Trump War in Ukraine
Zelensky Urges EU-US Unity at Bloc‘s Last Summit Before Trump
By AFP
1d ago
Poland to Use EU Presidency to Fast-Track Ukraine’s NATO and EU Membership War in Ukraine
Poland to Use EU Presidency to Fast-Track Ukraine’s NATO and EU Membership
By TVP World
2d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukraine Says Six Diplomatic Missions Damaged by Russian Strike on Kyiv
Next » Massive Russian Intel Cyberattack on Ukraine’s Justice Ministry