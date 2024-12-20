The heads of states and governments of the European Union have condemned Russian targeted attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and called for increasing the export of electricity to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made in the European Council conclusions on Ukraine, following a meeting in Brussels on Dec. 19, 2024, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The European Council strongly condemns Russia’s intensified and deliberate campaign against Ukraine’s energy and other civilian infrastructure which aims to weaponise the onset of winter. It calls for material support to be increased and its delivery accelerated in order to help Ukraine keep its electricity infrastructure running. In this context, the European Council commends Member States, notably Ukraine’s neighbours, for their exports of electricity to Ukraine and stresses the need to continue increasing these,” the document reads.

Among other things, EU leaders called for further integration of the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova with the Union’s energy network as a matter of priority.

“The European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s repair, recovery and reconstruction, in coordination with international partners,” EU leaders stressed.

Additionally, the European Union will continue to work closely with Ukraine and support the country’s reform efforts on its European path.

A reminder that, in October 2024, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) increased the electricity export capacity limit to Ukraine and Moldova by 400 megawatts to 2.1 gigawatts. The new electricity export capacity limit had come into effect since Dec. 1, 2024.