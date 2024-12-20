A Russian An-72 military transport aircraft operated by the Kremlin’s naval forces exploded near Moscow last week, on Dec. 12, according to Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR).

“On Dec. 12, 2024, at the Ostafyevo airfield in the Moscow region, an explosion occurred — the main power unit of a military transport An-72 aircraft belonging to the naval fleet of the aggressor state, Russia, detonated,” the intelligence report states.

According to HUR, the estimated cost of the disabled Russian aircraft is approximately $4.5 million.