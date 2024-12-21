At least 8 drones attacked the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, some of which hit residential buildings, including a 32-story luxury building in Kazan, located 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the frontier, Russian media report. The drones damaged buildings in Kazan, capital of the Tartarstan republic, with a population of more than 1.3 million, but there were no victims, local officials said JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the drones attacked Kazan in three waves from different directions on Saturday, Dec. 21, between 07:40 and 09:20 in the morning. Footage of the attack has spread online, showing a drone hit the upper floors of the building, causing an explosion and a fire. Monitoring channels report that the drone flew into the building as a result of Russian electronic warfare (EW). Advertisement Kyiv Post could not immediately verify the authenticity of the images.

In a dawn attack, two precise strikes on an office building in the Russian city of Kazan, approximately 1000km from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/rlVt5J0OwO — KyivPost (@KyivPost) December 21, 2024

According to the Russian outlet Baza, two drones hit a 37-story skyscraper— the second one about 50 minutes after the first. A massive fire broke out in the residential complex. The head of Tatarstan, Rustem Minnikhanov, arrived at the site in the morning. According to the authorities, no one was injured, but residents had to evacuate from the upper floors without using elevators. The building's windows were shattered. Minnikhanov ordered the cancellation of all mass events in Tatarstan over the weekend for safety reasons. Kazan Airport temporarily closed for incoming and outgoing flights, and some schools carried out evacuations. "Today Kazan suffered a massive drone attack," Rustam Minnikhanov, the Tartarstan republic leader, said in a post on Telegram. "While before industrial enterprises were attacked, now the enemy attacks civilians in the morning," he added. The authorities of Tatarstan reported that at least eight drones were involved in the attack. Six of them hit residential buildings, one struck an industrial facility, and another was shot down over a river. The drone that attempted to attack the facility did not reach its target.

👀🦅 Another video from Kazan this morning - a drone suppressed by electronic warfare crashes in one of the city's courtyards.



💥 Eight drone hits were recorded in Kazan, one drone attacked an industrial enterprise, - head of Tatarstan pic.twitter.com/mfvdwtKkOr — MAKS 24 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) December 21, 2024