It is Christmas time again in Kyiv. And it is not Santa’s sleigh and his eight tiny reindeer that are causing Ukrainian children to look up into the sky.

Rather, it was eight deadly Russian ballistic missiles on Friday that rained down from the skies on Kyiv. Moscow’s barrage on Ukraine’s capital damaged the stained-glass windows in the historic St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church.

The strike on Kyiv’s city center was intended as messaging by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The attack came after his speech claiming Russia is winning the war – and not only winning it against Ukraine but the West as well.

Of course, in typical Russian fashion, the Kinzhal and Iskander-M missiles were not aimed at military targets, but against civilians and cultural sites.

According to the United Nations in October, nearly 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the start of Putin’s “special military operation”; 622 of them have been children. Over 26,000 people have been injured including some 1,700 minors.

Nearly 1,250 cultural sites have been hit by Russian bombs since Feb. 24, 2022 – and now, foreign missions in Kyiv as well. Heorhiy Tykhy, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the strike damaged the embassies of Albania, Argentina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Palestine, and Portugal.

Putin is not interested in a silent night come Christmas Eve. Only a permanent deadly peace – and the death of Ukraine.

Retired US Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg gets the intended messaging. Kellogg has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be his special envoy to Ukraine and NATO in search of a lasting peace.

Kellogg likely is already signaling that Putin’s deadly brinkmanship is not going to result in Trump capitulating in Eastern Europe. On Friday, the Financial Times reported that Trump’s closest foreign policy aides are signaling that “he will continue arming Ukraine while pursuing [the] end to the war.”

Putin is beginning to get it too. Especially the reality that a new sheriff is going to be in town come Jan. 20. Consider the squealing he, his Kremlin cronies and his state-controlled media propagandists have been spewing of late.

Moscow knows Kellogg is slated to travel in January to Kyiv and several other European capitals to discuss options to bring an end to the war – and in response, Putin is attempting to set conditions to win the war now.

Vassily Nebenz, Russia’s representative to the UN, fired the first preemptive strike on Kellogg. Nebenz rejected Kellogg’s plan first proffered last April by saying, “No schemes to freeze the [Ukrainian] conflict are agreeable to Russia.”

Dmitry Medvedev, the former President of Russia, said out loud what Putin and his comrades at the Kremlin are thinking: “Today, Ukraine faces a choice to be with Russia or to disappear from the world map altogether.”

Yet, Putin himself is proving once again to be a convenient real-life Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde – or what we first described in May 2022 as the “Strange Case of Dr. Vladimir and Mr. Putin” in The Hill in Washington DC.

During his annual end-of-year press conference Thursday, Putin claimed he was open “anytime” for peace negotiations with Trump. The Russian president told the audience, “that we are ready for negotiations and compromises.”

This briefs well. However, the problem is Putin’s conditions are unrealistic. He has no intention of honoring any terms he might agree to as evidenced by Minsk. And he is accelerating the Russian army’s relentless assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions, energy infrastructure and civilian population centers as we enter winter.

Yet by Friday Dr. Putin was gone again and Mr. Vladimir was back. Now, Putin is psychotically insisting that the world has declared war on Russia, and as a consequence, “the Russian world has declared war.”

Putin’s convenient schizophrenia aside, the reality is that Trump is facing a Russia that continues to posture for war. Not just in the short run, but for the long term.

What is said by Putin before the camera must be balanced with Russian actions on the battlefield. Ahead of Inauguration Day in Washington, Putin is doubling down on a kinetic solution for his Ukrainian land grab.

Moscow’s saber-rattling is also predictably increasing. During his end-of-year conference, Putin highlighted the use of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile in Ukraine, boasting it was unstoppable, while dismissing Western skepticism about the missile.

The nuclear-capable hypersonic ICBM is capable of hitting NATO’s Brussels headquarters in 17 minutes.

Deep in Mr. Vladimir mode, Putin even dared Washington and Brussels to participate in a “hi-tech missile duel” over the skies of Kyiv. His Oreshnik against US Patriots and any other air defense system NATO could muster to stop it.

Never mind that thousands of Ukrainian families would be in harm’s way. Including Kateryna and her two children Ivan and Daryna, whom we have followed and written about since the beginning of the war.