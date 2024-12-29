Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences on behalf of the Ukrainian people to the bereaved families, the people of Korea, and Acting President Choi Sang-mok after a tragic plane crash in South Korea.
A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea crashed on arrival Sunday at Muan International airport in South Korea, smashing into a barrier and bursting into flames, killing everyone aboard except for two flight attendants plucked from the wreckage.
Tragic news of a devastating Jeju Air accident at Muan International Airport in Muan County, Republic of Korea, claiming so many lives. Each life lost is an immeasurable tragedy.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2024
On behalf of the Ukrainian people and myself, I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved…
