Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences on behalf of the Ukrainian people to the bereaved families, the people of Korea, and Acting President Choi Sang-mok after a tragic plane crash in South Korea.

A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea crashed on arrival Sunday at Muan International airport in South Korea, smashing into a barrier and bursting into flames, killing everyone aboard except for two flight attendants plucked from the wreckage.