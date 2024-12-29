Former US President Jimmy Carter, elected to office in 1976 for one term, died Sunday in his home in Plains, Georgia, according to his son James E. “Chip” Carter. Carter had been receiving at-home hospice care since February 2023.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner was a major advocate for Ukraine and regularly voiced his support for Kyiv.

A local resident of Plains and friend of former US President Jimmy Carter Gloria English (R), along with her care taker Stacy Ludden, walk beneath a sign reading "Home of Jimmy Carter" in Plains, Georgia, on September 30, 2024. The military flyover is ready, the songs have been rehearsed: Plains, Georgia is waiting to celebrate Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday on October 1, when its hometown hero becomes the only ever US president to reach the centennial mark. Carter's longevity -- he announced he was going into hospice care more than 19 months ago -- has defied all expectations. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

“Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine using military and cyber weapons violates international law and the fundamental human rights of the Ukrainian people,” Carter wrote in a Feb. 2022 statement denouncing Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“I condemn this unjust assault on the sovereignty of Ukraine that threatens security in Europe and the entire world, and I call on President Putin to halt all military action and restore peace. The United States and its allies must stand with the people of Ukraine in support of their right to peace, security, and self-determination.”

In a subsequent statement, Carter expressed solidarity with Ukraine and thanked US President Joe Biden for extending American aid to Kyiv.

“Rosalynn and I applaud President Biden’s decision to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians to the United States,” he wrote. “Our nation has long been a beacon of hope for those fleeing violence or persecution.”

He gave a special shout-out to the Ukrainians who had come to the US as refugees. “As honorary co-chairs of Welcome.US, we urge Americans to open their hearts to these refugees and support them as they work to build new lives here among us,” he said. “We stand with the people of Ukraine in their courageous fight for democracy and freedom.”

At 100, Carter became the oldest living US president in history. While he faced disappointed voters after his single term in the White House, he went on to become a global voice for the poor and oppressed in his advocacy work after leaving office, per Washington Post.

Carter held a unique place in US politics: he was the oldest former president and a Nobel peace laureate, but his one term in office was forever tainted by his inability to end the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. The former president arguably wielded his greatest influence not during his 1977-1981 term in the White House, but in the decades following, when he served as a global mediator, rights activist, and elder statesman.

The Southern Democrat, who left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in January 1981 after a crushing election loss to Ronald Reagan, was perceived as naive and weak in the dog-eat-dog world of Washington politics. Even within his own party, the Georgia native with the broad toothy grin – a “born-again” Christian who taught Sunday school well into his 90s – was something of a persona non grata for a long time.

Former US President Jimmy Carter attends an event on May 9, 2000 at the White House in Washington, DC in support of permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) with China. Carter, the 100-year-old former US president and Nobel peace laureate who rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia to lead the nation from 1977 to 1981, has died, his nonprofit foundation said Sunday. (Photo by GEORGE BRIDGES / AFP)

But as the years passed, a more nuanced image of Carter emerged, one that took in his post-presidential activities and reassessed his achievements, like the brokering of a peace deal between Israel and Egypt. He placed a commitment to human rights and social justice at the core of his tenure as the 39th president of the United States.

That dedication later served as the cornerstone of The Carter Center, which he founded in 1982 to pursue his vision of world diplomacy, earning broad international praise. Carter represented a new generation of Southern men who were more tolerant and progressive on issues of race.

The former president – who had been both a naval officer and a peanut farmer – heartily embraced his roots. “I am a Southerner and an American,” said Carter, a virtual unknown on the national political scene when he launched his presidential campaign ahead of the 1976 election.

From farm to White House

James Earl Carter Jr. – the full name he rarely used – was born on October 1, 1924 in the small farm town of Plains, Georgia, south of Atlanta – the same town where he lived out his golden years. After seven years in the Navy, where he worked on the nuclear submarine program and rose to the rank of lieutenant, he returned home to run the family peanut farm.

But eventually, politics came calling. He served in Georgia’s state senate and took over as governor in 1971. Only a few years later, his unlikely White House bid began.

Carter arrived in Washington in January 1977, sworn in to head a country needing a strong leader to dispel the gloom left over from the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal and a deep recession. For the first time since 1968, the Democrats controlled the White House and Congress, so hopes were high as Carter took office.

‘Extraordinarily difficult’

He enjoyed a strong first two years, with high approval ratings. A shining moment of his term in office was the historic 1978 Camp David Accords signed by Israel’s Menachem Begin and Egypt’s Anwar Sadat, which ultimately led to a peace treaty the following year.

US President Jimmy Carter speaks during a press conference in the East Room of the White House, on September 17, 1978 after the signing of the Camp David Accords. Egypt began peace initiatives with Israel in late 1977. A year later, with the help of Carter, terms of peace between Egypt and Israel were negotiated at Camp David. A formal treaty, signed 26 March 1979 in Washington, D.C., granted full recognition of Israel by Egypt, opened trade relations between the two counties, and limited Egyptian military buildup in the Sinai. Israel agreed to return to final portion of occupied Sinai to Egypt. (Photo by CONSOLIDATED NEWS / AFP)

Carter also established diplomatic relations with China following the rapprochement initiated by then-president Richard Nixon, and endorsed solar energy, even installing solar panels on the White House.

But his administration hit numerous snags, the most serious being the Iran hostage crisis and the disastrous failed attempt to rescue the 52 captive Americans in 1980.

His handling of the renewed oil crisis in 1979-1980 was also sharply criticized. Images of cars lined up at gas stations were long associated with his presidency. In the wake of Carter’s defeat at the polls, the Democratic Party weathered a political storm –12 years of Republican presidents in Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Even now, few Democrats claim to be picking up Carter’s mantle. In a biography published in 2010, historian Julian Zelizer, a professor at Princeton University, said Carter had fallen victim to “an extraordinarily difficult set of circumstances that would have challenged any president.”

‘Best ex-president’

But Carter bounced back in perhaps the most spectacular reinvention of any US leader and was often called America’s “best ex-president.” Carter founded his eponymous center in Atlanta and emerged as a prominent international mediator, tackling some of the most intransigent global dilemmas – including North Korea and Bosnia in the 1990s.

He monitored dozens of elections around the world, from Haiti to East Timor, and went to Cuba in 2002 for a historic meeting with then-longtime communist leader Fidel Castro to prod him on human rights. Carter won a host of awards including the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize and the highest US civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He won three Grammys for best spoken-word album, a category that included audiobooks.