Ruslan Kivan: In the first half of next year, we plan to complete the construction of our largest project in Odesa— KADORR City . The total area of this large-scale complex will be around 700,000 square meters. The project comprises seven residential buildings and two office centers with a total area of 100,000 square meters, which will remain in the ownership of our company.

Luc Chenier: Just before the war began, we learned about your continued investment in a massive construction project in Odesa named KADORR City. While many have frozen or even abandoned their projects, Kadorr seems to be moving forward more actively, demonstrating its commitment and belief in the victory and future of Ukraine.

Our goal is to strengthen Kyiv Post’s role as a powerful source of objective and truthful information that informs and influences opinion, inspires change and builds trust both within the country and beyond, and attracts support or it.

We see great potential in the development of multimedia formats, such as video content and interactive materials, as well as in in-depth analysis and investigative journalism. This will help attract new readers by highlighting both Ukraine’s achievements and challenges. We are also considering increasing our presence in key cities around the world, such as Washington and London, to improve the connection between Ukraine and its international audiences.

Ruslan Kivan: One of our main goals is to significantly increase the readership of Kyiv Post both inside and outside Ukraine. I am confident that we can achieve this goal with God’s help and the entire Kyiv Post team. The leadership team at Kyiv Post has already presented many interesting paths for development and I fully support their initiatives. Together we will work on creating new formats and improving the content to make the publication even more modern, accessible and attractive.

My aim is to build on this foundation and adapt the publication to modern challenges. We are actively working on developing new formats, improving the digital experience for our readers and maintaining high-quality content. It is important that Kyiv Post remains not only a very reliable source of information, but also a platform amplifying the genuine voice of Ukraine and providing the best opinion, expertise and analysis.

Ruslan Kivan: Continuing the work of my father Adnan Kivan, I will strive to strengthen Kyiv Post’s position as the leading English-language publication in Ukraine and its global voice. For my father, journalism was not just a business — it was his mission, alongside his businesses – his contribution to building a free and open society. He often said that it is a great responsibility to tell people the truth, and that it’s a double responsibility to do so through a powerful media organ. I fully share this approach and believe that independent journalism is a pillar of democracy and justice.

Luc Chenier: You have made it clear that you will continue your father’s mission of supporting journalism and promoting democracy with Kyiv Post. Can you tell us about your vision and plans concerning Kyiv Post, which may differ from your father’s?

As the end of 2024 approached, Luc Chenier, CEO of Kyiv Post, sat down with Ruslan Kivan, who took over the business operations of the Kadorr Group and the ownership of Kyiv Post from his father Adnan Kivan after his sudden passing at the end of October, to talk about his plans for the future. His father, Adnan Kivan, a patriot and Ukrainian citizen for more than 40 years, was proudly of Syrian descent and a devout Muslim, democrat and Odesa-based businessman and philanthropist. How does his son and heir, Ruslan, plan to continue his legacy?

This project is of particular importance to us. KADORR City is the last project initiated by my father. But fate has decided that I must complete it without him. This has been a great loss for me, my whole family and the Kadorr Group team. We are finishing this project in his memory and are investing not only resources, but also our whole hearts and souls into this project.

My mother plays a major role on this difficult journey. For me, she is not only the most important advisor, but also an inspiration. She is directly involved in the work of the company, and all the beauty, love and soul that we put into our projects comes from her. Her wisdom, taste and unique vision shape the look of each of our developments. Her support spurs me on to move forward, make bold decisions and strive for excellence.

Luc Chenier: Considering that the COVID pandemic in 2020 and the war have dealt serious blows to an already struggling economy, purchasing power, and security, why does Kadorr continue to invest more resources and build larger projects, such as the new project in Odesa?

Ruslan Kivan: We firmly believe in Ukraine’s future, its revival, and prosperity. Even in the most challenging times, we feel responsible for continuing to build, invest, and develop infrastructure. For us, this is not just business—it is a contribution to the country’s recovery, the support of its economy, and the creation of new opportunities for people.

Amid the current energy challenges, one of our priorities has been to implement innovations and improve energy efficiency across all our properties. We have started a large-scale project to install solar energy systems to make our buildings more energy-independent and sustainable. This is not limited to KADORR City—we plan to install solar panels on our other properties, including residential and commercial buildings. In the first phase, the capacity of such systems will be 10 megawatts, and we will continue to expand this initiative.

We believe in a bright future and strive to build not only modern and comfortable buildings but also create solutions that will be beneficial and sustainable for future generations.

Luc Chenier: Do you plan any new projects in Ukraine? We know you have successfully launched several great projects in Kyiv, but, what about Lviv or other cities/regions?

Ruslan Kivan: Yes, we are considering several new projects, not only in Kyiv, but also in western Ukraine. With God’s help, we will be able to officially announce the start of some of them early next year. These projects are not just construction projects for us — they are an opportunity to contribute to the development of the country and improve the quality of life for people.

I would also like to emphasize that it is important for me to continue my father’s work. His approach has always been focused on quality, innovation, and creating developments that serve people for decades. I am proud to continue his legacy, upholding his principles and values.

Luc Chenier: Many people may not know that Kadorr Group is also actively involved in the agricultural sector, exporting products mainly to the Middle East. Could you tell us more about this? How do you cope with challenges in the Middle East and with issues within Ukraine (war, security, logistics, etc.)?

Ruslan Kivan: Yes, we are actively working with countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, exporting agricultural products not only from Ukraine but also from other countries such as Argentina and Brazil. This business direction became possible thanks to the strong relationships my father built with partners, starting in the early 1990s, when he was engaged in the metallurgy business. These connections, based on trust and years of experience, allow us to maintain stability and high quality even in the face of global challenges.

Our operations include intercontinental trade, which not only strengthens the company’s position in international markets but also develops logistics and trade networks connecting multiple continents. This ensures global presence and expands export opportunities.

Our work in the Middle East goes far beyond agriculture. In this region, we are implementing construction projects, and our family also owns a large factory producing medical components.

Luc Chenier: Your father had a unique approach to real estate projects by personally guaranteeing them. Could you explain how that worked and whether you intend to continue this unique practice?

Ruslan Kivan: My father was a man who always put people’s interests first. One of the unique features of our company was the opportunity to purchase properties on long-term instalment plans. In fact, our company acted as a bank, because taking out a loan for a house under construction is a complicated and inaccessible process in Ukraine. We have given people the opportunity to pay for their housing over the years, making our projects accessible to many.

Despite the challenges from the war, we have renewed and continue this practice. Today, our company offers the opportunity of paying for completed apartments over several years. Such conditions are unique for Odesa — no other company in the region offers this. This helps many families to become owners of a high-quality apartment without getting into financial difficulties.

As for my father’s guarantees, this was another special feature of our company. We are still the only company in Ukraine where the owner personally guarantees that the house will be completed. After my father’s death, I announced that I would take over all his guarantees and obligations. For us, these are not just words — it is our promise to the people, based on respect and trust.

Luc Chenier: Kadorr is quite famous, and the company’s image and name were closely identified with your father. Now that you, his son, have taken over as CEO, can you tell us about your experience, achievements, projects, etc., and how you see Kadorr developing under your leadership?

Ruslan Kivan: My father, Adnan Kivan, was a man of extraordinary principles, which he not only proclaimed but also lived in every aspect of his life. Faith in God, integrity, fairness, honesty and hard work were the foundations of his character and work ethic. These values became the cornerstone of Kadorr, which he built as a symbol of trust, reputation and the highest moral standards.

Even before Kadorr was founded, I worked with him, learned from him and was involved in every stage of our company’s growth. Over the years, I have also held the position of CEO, which has further deepened my understanding of leadership and responsibility. In these 20 years of working together, I gained invaluable experience. My father taught me to stick to my goals, to never give up in the face of challenges and to always move forward, even when the path seems impossible.

My father often said:

“I leave you a name and a reputation — they are more valuable than any amount of money.”

For me, these are not just words, but a guiding principle that determines my attitude to life and business. Honesty in business, loyalty to one’s principles and the pursuit of excellence, are the values on which I base my leadership.

My vision for Kadorr’s growth goes far beyond Ukraine. As I’ve said, I plan to expand the company’s presence in the Middle East. Today we are mainly known in the region as a major importer of agricultural products, but with God’s help we want to expand our presence there and strengthen our position as a construction company. It is important to me that Kadorr not only maintains its reputation as a reliable company, but also opens new horizons and brings our values of quality, honesty and innovation to the global stage.

I am committed to introducing new technologies that allow the company to grow and explore new horizons while remaining true to its core values.

Kadorr is more than a company. It is a name that stands for trust in God, confidence and moral values. My aim is to preserve and build on this heritage, to strengthen the company’s position based on the traditions and principles that my father established.

It is incredibly important to me to continue my father’s work with the same determination and wisdom that he instilled in me. Faith in God, service to others and the pursuit of high standards will always be at the heart of my approach to work and life.