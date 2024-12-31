Ukraine’s 1+1 Media rebuffed Monday’s reports that its channels were hacked to broadcast a fake warning regarding an alleged launch of Russia’s “Oreshnik” intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).
“We would like to draw your attention to the fact that at the moment the information about the hacking of the broadcast has not been confirmed – the TV channels are functioning properly. No complaints from providers or viewers have been received.
“It seems that the enemy has spread false information on the Internet in order to destabilize and intimidate Ukrainians. So once again we remind you: read verified media, do not spread dubious information, because the enemy is waiting for just that,” the channel stated on its Facebook page at 8:54 p.m. on Monday.
The channel’s statement was made in response to photos depicting a warning on 1+1 Media’s news channel about Russia’s imminent “Oreshnik” missile launch that began circulating on social media on Monday.
“Within a few hours, the enemy is going to attack the cities of Ukraine with ‘Oreshnik’ medium-range ballistic missiles. In the event of an alarm, please take shelter immediately!
Do not ignore aircraft alerts!” the warning reads.
On Nov. 21, Russia launched its experimental “Oreshnik” IRBM – the first combat use of its kind in history – against Ukraine’s Dnipro in what it called a retaliation of Kyiv’s earlier strikes inside Russia using Western long-range weaponry.
Since then, there have been intermittent warnings from US officials that Russia might launch another “Oreshnik” missile at Ukraine.
