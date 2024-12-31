Ukraine’s 1+1 Media rebuffed Monday’s reports that its channels were hacked to broadcast a fake warning regarding an alleged launch of Russia’s “Oreshnik” intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

“We would like to draw your attention to the fact that at the moment the information about the hacking of the broadcast has not been confirmed – the TV channels are functioning properly. No complaints from providers or viewers have been received.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“It seems that the enemy has spread false information on the Internet in order to destabilize and intimidate Ukrainians. So once again we remind you: read verified media, do not spread dubious information, because the enemy is waiting for just that,” the channel stated on its Facebook page at 8:54 p.m. on Monday.

Advertisement

The channel’s statement was made in response to photos depicting a warning on 1+1 Media’s news channel about Russia’s imminent “Oreshnik” missile launch that began circulating on social media on Monday. 

“Within a few hours, the enemy is going to attack the cities of Ukraine with ‘Oreshnik’ medium-range ballistic missiles. In the event of an alarm, please take shelter immediately!

Do not ignore aircraft alerts!” the warning reads. 

On Nov. 21, Russia launched its experimental “Oreshnik” IRBM – the first combat use of its kind in history – against Ukraine’s Dnipro in what it called a retaliation of Kyiv’s earlier strikes inside Russia using Western long-range weaponry. 

Solo Warriors: Incredible Frontline Feats by Ukrainian Forces Personnel
Other Topics of Interest

Solo Warriors: Incredible Frontline Feats by Ukrainian Forces Personnel

Ukrainian forces continue to defy the odds and make history with remarkable solo missions, from a sniper’s record shot to a drone operator’s deadly precision.

Since then, there have been intermittent warnings from US officials that Russia might launch another “Oreshnik” missile at Ukraine.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Ukraine: Headed for Negotiations? War in Ukraine
Ukraine: Headed for Negotiations?
By Eurotopics
5m ago
Ukraine Scores History’s First-Ever Shoot Down of Aircraft by Sea Drone Drones
Ukraine Scores History’s First-Ever Shoot Down of Aircraft by Sea Drone
By Stefan Korshak
32m ago
Solo Warriors: Incredible Frontline Feats by Ukrainian Forces Personnel Air Defenses
Solo Warriors: Incredible Frontline Feats by Ukrainian Forces Personnel
By Julia Struck
1h ago
Russia Attacks Kyiv on New Year’s Eve With Drone, Missile Kyiv
Russia Attacks Kyiv on New Year’s Eve With Drone, Missile
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Xi Vows to Promote ‘World Peace’ in New Year’s Message to Putin: State Media
Next » Damascus Eyes ‘Strategic Partnerships’ With Ukraine – New Syrian FM