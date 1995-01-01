Latest

Smoke and Mirrors? Putin’s ‘New’ Oreshnik Missile Could Be 7 Years Old
A forensic examination of the wreckage of the ballistic missile that attacked the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Nov. 21 has found components manufactured back in 2017.
By Kyiv Post
18h ago