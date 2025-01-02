Russia’s 318 missile, drone, and aerial bomb strikes on Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, killed 94 and injured 1,100, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram Wednesday, Jan. 1.

“These explosions would wake us up in the middle of the night, destroy our homes, and take our lives. Ninety-four people died, including three children, and 1,108 were injured, including 62 children,” the mayor’s post reads.

According to Terekhov, air raid sirens were activated 2,113 times, totaling 3,764 hours, or 156 days.

“Almost half a year without normal sleep, in constant fear for yourself and your loved ones. The enemy sees no boundaries. Their missiles don’t care if it’s a school or a residential building, a hospital, or a playground. For them, we are all just targets. But Russia does not understand the main thing: our spirit is indestructible! Every alert, every strike only proves that Kharkiv is a hero city that never surrenders,” Terekhov said.

On Dec. 25, Russian-launched attacks on Kharkiv injured six people.

