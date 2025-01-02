Within the first day of halted Russian fuel deliveries via Ukraine, Kyiv and Warsaw lauded the move as one of greatest setbacks to the Kremlin during its nearly three-year invasion, while the Transnistria region of Moldova is already reporting difficulties as a result. “The Transnistrian region is going through a difficult situation after Tiraspoltransgaz cut off supplies of natural gas and heating, affecting localities and public institutions,” government spokesman Daniel Voda wrote in a social media post. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Russia had been supplying Europe with natural gas via a pipeline that crosses through Ukraine for decades, but Kyiv did not renew the contract that had been generating transit fee revenue ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The agreement expired the last day of 2024. Advertisement But the Transnistrian government, representing a breakaway region that has been allied with Moscow ever since the break up of the USSR but lately has been strengthening its ties to the West, put the blame for the fuel shortage squarely on the Kremlin. “Russian blackmail in the Transnistrian region must stop,” the government spokesman wrote. Meanwhile, President Volodomyr Zelensky hailed the new era as a crushing blow to Russia and its revenues. “When Putin was given power in Russia more than 25 years ago, the annual gas pumping through Ukraine to Europe was 130+ billion cubic meters. Today, the transit of Russian gas is 0. This is one of Moscow’s biggest defeats,” Zelensky posted on social media. Other Topics of Interest Partisans Report Panic in Crimea as Protests Grow and Info Leaks Impact Russian Forces Partisans report on reinforced military posts in Yevpatoria and panic among Russians due to the rise in protests and the leak of information damaging key military objectives. Before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian gas accounted for about 40 percent of such imports in Europe. “Russia is losing its markets, it will suffer financial losses,” Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski echoed those thoughts, posting that the stoppage of those Russian gas exports marked “a new victory after NATO enlargement to Finland and Sweden.” Advertisement

Putin spent billions building Nordstream to circumvent Ukraine and blackmail Eastern Europe with the threat of cutting off gas supplies. Today Ukraine cut off his ability to export gas direct to the EU.

Another victory after the enlargement of NATO by Finland and Sweden. — Radek Sikorski (@radeksikorski) January 1, 2025

Said Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler, “Austria is no longer reliant on Russian gas – and that’s a positive step.” She explained that her country had already shifted to non-Russian suppliers. For example, the Austrian energy giant OMV had ended its relationship with oil and gas provider, Gazprom, Russia’s largest company. Slovakia’s prime minister, on the other hand, who recently concluded a visit to Moscow and is one of Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin’s only remaining allies in the European Union, claimed on Wednesday that the stoppage of those gas exports will only hurt Europe. “Halting gas transit via Ukraine will have a drastic impact on us all in the EU but not on the Russian Federation,” Robert Fico said. Husband and wife, both scientists at a Kyiv university, killed in Moscow’s massive drone attack on the capital Moscow’s New Year’s Day drone attack on the capital and other Ukrainian regions, murdered two well-know scientists, a husband and wife who both worked at a leading Ukrainian scientific institute. “A married couple who were both scientists were killed by Russia in a morning attack on Kyiv on the first day of the new year. Prominent neurobiologist Ihor Zyma and his wife, biologist Dr Olesia Sokur, were tragically killed in an enemy UAV strike,” Oksen Lisovyi, the Minister of Education and Science, posted to social media. Advertisement “The couple had dedicated nearly their entire lives to science, having worked for many years at the Institute of Biology and Medicine at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv,” the post read.