In 2024, Ukraine secured the return of 1,042 children from the occupied territories and Russia, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced on Facebook.

“Numerous state bodies and public organizations were involved in helping with the restoration of documents and providing necessary assistance,” Lubinets wrote. “A happy reunion also took place between a mother, a prisoner of war Natalia, and her son Dmytro. They had not seen each other for more than two years. First, we brought the child back from [Temporarily Occupied Territories], and in May, just days after his birthday, the boy embraced his mother.”

A total of 3,956 Ukrainian soldiers were brought home in 2024 in prisoner exchanges, Lubinets said.

Lubinets added that his office received more than 120,000 complaints regarding issues faced by internally displaced persons (IDPs), violations of the rights of military personnel, and other matters.

He expressed pride in his office’s role in proposing legislative amendments to grant Ukrainian citizenship to foreigners defending Ukraine, a proposal that has now been officially adopted.

One of the largest prisoner exchanges Dec. 30, with 189 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians returning home.