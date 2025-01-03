Russian units in Syria, presently stationed at the Port of Tartus, are awaiting ships to relocate them to Africa, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) stated.

“On Jan. 5, 2025, the Russian large landing ships Ivan Gren and Alexander Otrakovsky, along with the dry cargo ship Sparta, are scheduled to arrive at the Syrian port. They are currently en route to Tartus in the Mediterranean Sea. On board the Otrakovsky is the chief of staff of the 121st Brigade of Landing Ships of the Russian Navy, Captain 1st Rank Yuri Davityan. On Jan. 8, 2025, two additional Russian vessels are expected to dock in Tartus – the universal cargo ship Sparta II and the tanker Ivan Skobelev, which are now preparing to cross the Strait of Gibraltar,” HUR reports on Telegram.

According to Ukrainian special services, the Russians plan to use the cargo ships Sparta and Sparta II to transport military equipment and weapons from Syria to Libya.

Meanwhile, some of the Russian armored vehicles evacuated from Syria have already been unloaded in the Vladimir region of Russia.

While the Russian troops that supported the Assad regime will be forced to leave Syria. At the same time, Ukraine is establishing diplomatic relations with the new Syrian government. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has arrived in Syria for talks.