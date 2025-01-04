A rescue operation has been completed in Chernihiv, Ukraine following a triple missile strike in the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 3 that left one person dead and several others injured.

Dmytro Bryzhynsky, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), confirmed the conclusion of the operation in a Telegram post.

According to Bryzhynsky, seven people were wounded in the attack, with two hospitalized and five treated as outpatients.

“One person died,” Bryzhynsky wrote.

The missile strikes, which targeted a residential area on the outskirts of Chernihiv, caused significant damage, with 28 homes affected and two completely destroyed.

Efforts to restore essential services have been successful, with electricity and gas now fully restored in the impacted areas. Municipal services and volunteer organizations are continuing to assist the victims of the attack.

The missile assault is part of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, where Moscow often targets civilian areas and infrastructure.

