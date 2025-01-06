Russia confirms Ukraine launched new counteroffensive in Kursk

Russia declared Sunday that Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack in the western border region of Kursk over the weekend.

“At about 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (0600 UTC), in order to halt the advance of Russian troops in the Kursk direction, the enemy launched a counterattack,” the Russian defense ministry stated.

Details of the assault remain scant, but pro-Kremlin military bloggers have acknowledged that Ukraine has applied significant pressure.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, have largely refrained from discussing the operation. The armed forces’ daily report mentioned ongoing fighting in the region without elaboration.

This photograph taken on Aug. 16, 2024, during a media tour organized by Ukraine, shows a man examining a damaged road sign with directions to Ukraine and Russia at a destroyed border crossing point near the Ukrainian-controlled Russian town of Sudzha, Kursk region. (Yan DOBRONOSOV / AFP)

According to Moscow, Ukraine deployed two tanks, a dozen armored vehicles, and a demolition unit targeting Berdin, a village about 15 kilometers northeast of Sudzha.

Russian forces are reportedly continuing operations to neutralize Ukrainian formations in the area.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels have corroborated the attacks, with some, like Rybar, suggesting that the “main events” of Ukraine’s offensive are still ahead.

Ukrainian officials have been tight-lipped about the operation. MP Oleksiy Goncharenko criticized premature disclosures, stating, “I can’t understand why it is necessary to officially report on the Kursk region. Maybe better to do it afterwards when the operation is over?”

Other politicians were less coy. Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, expressed satisfaction at the operation, declaring, “Russia is getting what it deserves.”

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, suggested that the assault had caught Russian forces off guard. “In the Kursk region, the Russians are very worried because they were attacked from several directions, and it was a surprise for them,” he said.

Ukraine made significant gains in Kursk shortly after its August incursion, capturing dozens of villages. However, progress has since stalled due to reinforcements from Moscow, including troops from North Korea.

According to a Ukrainian military source, Kyiv still controls 800 square kilometers of the Kursk region, although this is a reduction from earlier claims of nearly 1,400 square kilometers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the strategic benefits of the Kursk operation, describing it as a tool to bolster Ukraine’s negotiating power.

Last year, he said the operation had improved Kyiv’s “exchange fund” for prisoner swaps and diverted tens of thousands of Russian troops from the eastern front.

Significant Russian losses were reported in recent days, including “up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian airborne troops,” according to the president.

Zelensky: “Trump and I will come to an agreement”

Zelensky said he remains hopeful that incoming US President Donald Trump will play a decisive role in ending the war.

In a three-hour interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman aired Sunday, Zelensky praised Trump’s strength and influence, calling him vital to brokering peace.

“Trump and I will come to an agreement and… offer strong security guarantees, together with Europe, and then we can talk to the Russians,” Zelensky reiterated.

He also highlighted Trump’s ability to rally European support, noting, “When I talk about something with Donald Trump… all the European leaders always ask, ‘How was it?’ This shows the influence of Donald Trump.”