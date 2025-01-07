The Ukrainian Navy has successfully destroyed three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in southern Ukraine within the past 24 hours, including a Pantsir-S1 and an Osa, as reported by the Ukrainian Naval Forces on Telegram.

“The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), together with other Defense Forces units, continue to destroy the enemy on land, at sea, and in the air,” the report read.

Earlier on Monday, Jan. 6, the Navy reported the destruction of two Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile complexes in the Kherson region.

A video, likely recorded by drones, was released showing the destruction of Russian military equipment. Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time or location of the filming. The video shows a drone targeting a Russian Pantsir-S1.

“Our soldiers continue to turn Russian equipment into scrap metal,” the video caption said.

