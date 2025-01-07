The InformNapalm intelligence collective published a video on Sunday that showed North Korean (DPRK) soldiers forcing the elderly Russian occupants of a house in the village of Mahnovka, in Russia’s Kursk region, to stand outside in the freezing cold while they took cover fearing Ukrainian drone strikes.

Sunday’s “eviction” video was provided by an unidentified Ukrainian military drone unit who commented that they had definitively confirmed that the troops involved were North Korean and not “Russian soldiers from Buryatia.”

The military source said “We know for sure that they were Koreans, not Russians, not only by their characteristic external features, but also by other intelligence data… we also know that they were operating in that area and had suffered significant losses. Perhaps, in order to avoid death from drones, they decided to take cover with the local population and hide in their houses and drive the old grandparents out into the cold.”

Reports last week said that in their attempts to recover the areas of the Kursk region, that Ukraine had occupied following the initial August cross-border offensive, Russian forces had suffered almost 40,000 casualties. Of these over 1,000 North Koreans had been lost according to John Kirby, the US National Security Council Spokesperson.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had destroyed the equivalent of a battalion of North Korean soldiers and Russian marines in the Makhnovka area between Jan. 3 and 4.

More video footage emerged at the end of December that showed North Korean troops deployed in the Kursk region being attacked by Ukrainian drones, trying to shoot them down or swat them away with their rifles before attempting unsuccessfully to escape in panic across open fields.

Documents recovered from the bodies of some of the North Koreans, contained notes and drawings that showed the tactics they were told to use against drones, which included working in teams of three using one soldier as bait to lure in a drone while two others tried to shoot it down.