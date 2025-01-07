Keith Kellogg, appointed as Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia by President-elect Donald Trump has delayed a planned fact-finding trip to Kyiv and other European capitals until after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, according to four informed sources speaking to Reuters.

Kellogg is set to play a key role in addressing the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. While his visit to Kyiv and meetings with Ukrainian officials were initially scheduled for early January, the trip has now been postponed, and a new date has not yet been confirmed, the sources said.

The visit was expected to be the first formal engagement between representatives of the incoming Trump administration and Ukrainian authorities following the US presidential election in November.

According to Reuters, Trump’s team is also planning meetings in other European capitals, including Rome and Paris, though the reasons for the postponement remain unclear.

Kellogg is one of the architects of a proposed strategy for resolving the war against Ukraine. His plan involves the US withholding weapons supplies to Kyiv unless it engages in peace talks with Moscow, while warning Russia that failure to negotiate would result in increased US support for Ukraine.

